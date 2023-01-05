GenBio Inc. 2022 Year End Update

GenBio Inc.

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I am pleased to update on significant progress since our last report at end of June 2022; GenBio Inc heads into 2023 ‘firing on all cylinders’.

Whilst restrained from divulging certain information on the company’s ongoing research project (and as advised by our IP attorneys) ahead of filing a full patent(s), we have been busy advancing our research projects since our last shareholder update in July 2022 and will now be filing a second provisional patent within a month.

The next phase research is tentatively scheduled for Mid- January - March 2023 and will be necessary to continue strengthening the current patent applications. Once completed, the next stage research (subject to funding) can commence; to this end, talks have already commenced with a large US CRO research organization on the US East Coast.

Our ancillary or ‘spin off’ natural extract development program has also progressed; the company is currently developing a web store ‘shop’ with internet trading, tentatively for execution in Q1 2023, with initial stock purchased from Australia and in transit to the USA. Investors will be advised when the store is fully operational. A local US fulfilment center has been identified to expedite orders; other ancillary work to get this operational includes a range of exercises, which are underway. Whilst the initial modest stock purchase for the new store front will focus on established Australian nutraceutical brands, including rare Australian medical grade jelly bush Manuka honeys, the company’s new imminent trading arm (details of share structure will be confirmed by corporate lawyers) will also in Q3 promote its own brand on one product to ‘get the ball rolling’ and generate market feedback. I hope to update progress in the next Shareholder Update, July 2023.

It is GenBio strategy in 2023 to also utilize its proprietary research to advance more clinically efficacious healthcare formulas for the immune system through several research collaboration partnerships and sharing of information with various nutraceutical research organizations. GenBio also continues to refine its own ImmuneResQ brand through three core principles; new manufacturing technology which maintains integrity of bioactive ingredients, identification of specific classes of bioactive compounds and their potential isolation.

It is our contention that a large market gap exists globally for a new generation of more powerful natural extracts to help combat the ever-growing threats from pandemics and virulent strains of viruses now running rampant across the world; it is stated policy to try and optimize the human immune system so that it can more effectively deal with these invading pathogens.

Other company developments include a potential collaboration and orders from a US brewing company and a potential deal with a Florida company on mixing natural extracts with cannabis for both topical and oral applications.

It remains for me to wish you all a Happy and prosperous 2023.

