etf.com Awards Nominations Are Now Open

The etf.com Awards are back, and nominations are being accepted now through Jan. 31, 2023
The etf.com Awards will return in April 2023, just in time to mark the 30th year of the first U.S.-listed exchange-traded fund. The Awards will honor the most influential, innovative and impactful players in the ETF ecosystem. Each nomination will be captured and carefully analyzed by etf.com’s editorial team. The shortlist of nominees will be announced on etf.com in early March 2023. The final selection of winners will be handled by a panel of judges comprised of industry experts including, Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg Intelligence, Marguerita Cheng, Blue Ocean Global Wealth, Jillian DelSignore, FLX Networks, Deborah Fuhr, ETFGI, Elizabeth Kashner, FactSet, Benjamin Lavine,3D/L Capital Management and Aniket Ullal, CFRA.
Though the Awards specifically focus on the U.S. ETF industry, anyone can nominate a fund, firm or person for an award in the appropriate categories. There are 15 different categories, including Lifetime Achievement Award, ETF of the Year, Best New ETF, ETF Issuer of the Year, New ETF Ticker of the year and Index Provider of the year to name a few. Nominations for the awards are being accepted now through January 31, 2023. Nominations can be submitted at awards.etf.com.
In addition to the Awards coming back, etf.com is unveiling its new brand identity, and come March, the launch of the NEW etf.com. “The etf.com Awards has been such an integral part of our industry for so many years that we are honored to bring it back in 2023,” said Sean Allocca, Editor-in-Chief of etf.com.com.
“It’s truly a privilege to help recognize and commemorate all the iconic people that have shaped the ETF world.”
“The buzz around the relaunch has already been electric, and there’s so much more to come in 2023,” Allocca said. “We promise to meet and exceed your expectations.”
This will be etf.com’s 9th year hosting this industry-leading event. The etf.com Awards will be held in person in New York City in April 2023. Additional details regarding the date, location and time will be announced later in January.
For additional information about nominations, categories and event details for the etf.com Awards 2023, visit awards.etf.com.
