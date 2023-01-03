Manchin Statement on FERC Commissioner Willie Phillips Being Named Acting Chairman

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the following statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Commissioner Willie Phillips being named Acting Chairman of the FERC.

“Willie Phillips is a supremely qualified and reasonable person and he understands the need to balance affordability and reliability. I am pleased to see the Administration elevate him to lead the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Mr. Phillips was unanimously confirmed in an evenly divided Senate two years ago — a testament to his qualifications, experience and ability to bridge divides. As implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act continues, I look forward to working with Acting Chairman Phillips in his new position as we pursue an all-of-the-above energy policy that will enhance our national and economic security.”