Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,771 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Statement on FERC Commissioner Willie Phillips Being Named Acting Chairman

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the following statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Commissioner Willie Phillips being named Acting Chairman of the FERC. 

“Willie Phillips is a supremely qualified and reasonable person and he understands the need to balance affordability and reliability. I am pleased to see the Administration elevate him to lead the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Mr. Phillips was unanimously confirmed in an evenly divided Senate two years ago — a testament to his qualifications, experience and ability to bridge divides. As implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act continues, I look forward to working with Acting Chairman Phillips in his new position as we pursue an all-of-the-above energy policy that will enhance our national and economic security.”

You just read:

Manchin Statement on FERC Commissioner Willie Phillips Being Named Acting Chairman

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.