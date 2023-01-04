eZ-XPO Unveils the World's 1st AI-Hybrid Events & Virtual Expo Network with ChatGPT, Revolutionizing Trade Show Industry

eZ-XPO Unveils the World's First AI-Hybrid Events and Virtual Expo Network with ChatGPT, Revolutionizing the Hybrid Events/Work, and Trade Show Industry Matchmaking for Lead Generation 365 for Hybrid Event and Work Private Smart Network Changes Everything

Disrupting the lead generation and trade show industry with our ongoing 365 model and ChatGPT-powered hybrid events, turning every event into a traffic engine.

The new AI Chatbot - ChatGPT will revolutionize how companies can turn every event and on-demand activity into a traffic engine 24/7 connecting with their customers and partners” — Matt Fok, CEO & Founder, eZ-XPO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, launched the World's 1st All-in-1 AI-Hybrid Events and Virtual Expo Network with eZ-AI Advisor powered by ChatGPT and Google AI for both marketers, digital marketing agencies, and demand generation professionals every day.

This groundbreaking platform revolutionizes the hybrid event, trade show, and lead generation industry, offering a new way for companies and consumers to connect and turn every event into a traffic engine 24/7.

The new eZ-XPO - AI-Powered Hybrid Events/Work powered by ChatGPT maximizes intelligence and provides ongoing, relevant, responsive question-and-answer support to attendees, exhibitors, and organizers with four key use cases and benefits:

• Enhanced attendee experience: can provide personalized recommendations and assistance to attendees, enhancing their experience and helping them make the most of their time at the event.

• Real-time support and engagement: can provide real-time support and engagement to attendees, exhibitors, and organizers, helping to facilitate smooth and successful events.

• Lead generation and qualification: can facilitate lead generation and qualification for exhibitors, allowing them to follow up with interested parties after the event.

• Increased efficiency: streamline various event-related processes, such as answering frequently asked questions and providing information about products and services, saving time and resources for organizers and exhibitors.

• Enhanced accessibility: can provide enhanced accessibility for attendees with disabilities, allowing them to participate in and benefit from the event fully.

• SEO Booster: can provide targeted SEO content with specific keywords and categories for every organizer and exhibitor about their products and services; and supercharge their SEO ranking.

• Sustainability: can help to reduce carbon emissions and conserve resources, making hybrid events and virtual expos more sustainable.

"We are thrilled to introduce the latest AI Chatbot technology with ChatGPT in our Virtual Expo Network," said eZ-XPO CEO Matt Fok. "The new AI Chatbot - ChatGPT highlights the importance of hybrid events and ongoing 24/7 engagement, and represents a major step forward in the evolution of the hybrid event and trade show industry. We believe it will revolutionize how companies can turn every event and on-demand activity into a traffic engine 24/7 connecting with their customers and partners."

The new AI-Chatbot technology with ChatGPT is currently planned exclusively for Private X Network. To take advantage of this new technology, please sign up here with promo code “newyear2023” with 30% discount ending this Friday. The 1st five customers will be qualified for our ChatGPT beta customers.



About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-Xpo reinvents the trade show and lead generation industry with a revolutionary new approach to virtual events, virtual trade shows, private business networking marketplace. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 Virtual Expo Network, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industry leaders and Associations such as Truist Corporate Bank, New York Life, Boeing, Raytheon, New England Hemophilia Association, Pfizer, CVS Specialty, Genentech, Bayer, HUD-Envision Centers, U.S. Transportation Security Administration, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U.S. Secret Service, and Military Sealift Command (MSC).

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

Contact Information

eZ-Xpo

Matt Fok

Founder and CEO

Email: mfok@eZ-Xpo.com

Phone: 1-888-718-5333

JumpStart Your Business 2023