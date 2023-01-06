Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,948 in the last 365 days.

BargainsLA.com publishes their Top Ten New Discount Outlets from 2022

The Bargain Shopping, Discount Outlet & Sample Sales Guide for the Los Angeles Area.

The Bargain Shopping, Discount Outlet & Sample Sales Guide for the Los Angeles Area.

BargainsLA.com, the bargain shopping guide to Discount Outlets, Sample & Warehouse Sales in the L.A. area has published their Top Ten Discount Outlets.

If it’s not quality, it’s not a bargain!”
— Suzanne O'Connor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BargainsLA.com, Southern California’s bargain shopping guide to local Discount Outlets, Sample Sales and Warehouse Sales has published their Top Ten Discount Outlets reviewed in 2022.   

BargainsLA.com’s founder, Suzanne O’Connor personally visited, researched and reviewed over local 75 discount outlets in 2022. Of those, she’s whittled down the list to the Top Ten, “best of the year” new discount outlets that sell quality goods at well below retail.  

Making this years cut are an upscale modern furniture outlet, a manufacturer furniture outlet, an upscale fashion store outlet, a local designer fashion boutique, a Costco Liquidator, a Target Liquidator, a streetwear fashion outlet, a Sam's Club Liquidator and more. All have proven to save their customers 25-90% on quality merchandise.  

Striving to serve the public with timely information, Suzanne also publishes the best local Fashion Sample Sales and Manufacturer Warehouse Sales and shares shopping tips, discounts and retail scoop through her free Weekly Report E-Newsletter, Bargain Alerts and Social Media.

 For over 20 years, BargainsLA.com has helped the public save money on quality goods in Southern California.


  

Suzanne O'Connor
BargainsLA.com
Suzanne@BargainsLA.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

BargainsLA.com publishes their Top Ten New Discount Outlets from 2022

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.