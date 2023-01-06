BargainsLA.com publishes their Top Ten New Discount Outlets from 2022

The Bargain Shopping, Discount Outlet & Sample Sales Guide for the Los Angeles Area.

If it’s not quality, it’s not a bargain!” — Suzanne O'Connor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BargainsLA.com, Southern California’s bargain shopping guide to local Discount Outlets, Sample Sales and Warehouse Sales has published their Top Ten Discount Outlets reviewed in 2022.

BargainsLA.com’s founder, Suzanne O’Connor personally visited, researched and reviewed over local 75 discount outlets in 2022. Of those, she’s whittled down the list to the Top Ten, “best of the year” new discount outlets that sell quality goods at well below retail.

Making this years cut are an upscale modern furniture outlet, a manufacturer furniture outlet, an upscale fashion store outlet, a local designer fashion boutique, a Costco Liquidator, a Target Liquidator, a streetwear fashion outlet, a Sam's Club Liquidator and more. All have proven to save their customers 25-90% on quality merchandise.

Striving to serve the public with timely information, Suzanne also publishes the best local Fashion Sample Sales and Manufacturer Warehouse Sales and shares shopping tips, discounts and retail scoop through her free Weekly Report E-Newsletter, Bargain Alerts and Social Media.

For over 20 years, BargainsLA.com has helped the public save money on quality goods in Southern California.



