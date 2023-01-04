Psychometrica Launching New Psychometric Tests for Free Public Access
The nonprofit organization has developed tests to help people make better life and career decisions, improve quality of life, and reduce social media addiction.
We’re uniquely combining proven psychometric tests with practical counselling, public education, and modern delivery technology.”GEORGE, SOUTH AFRICA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Psychometrica NPC (“Psychometrica” or the “Organization”), a nonprofit organization with the mission of improving people’s lives using the science of psychometrics, announces the addition of four new psychometric tests for public use at https://psychometrica.org.
— Kholeka Ngubeni-Henderson
The new tests are a version of the Big Five personality test, a political values test, a social media addiction test and a superhero test. The superhero test is an adaptation of the famous DISC/DISA personality model.
These tests will advance Psychometrica’s mission by increasing public access to verified psychometric tests and science-based guidance. The Organization advocates the use of scientific tests to guide responsible life and career decisions, improve relationships and quality of life, and address emerging issues such as social media addiction.
Psychometrics is a field of psychology involving the science of measuring mental capacities and processes. Although psychometrics has a long history dating back to the work of Charles Darwin and Francis Galton, the science has been largely confined to academia with some commercial applications in corporate recruitment.
According to Ms. Kholeka Ngubeni-Henderson, head of coaching at Psychometrica, while public interest in psychometrics is growing, there are many misconceptions. “IQ, emotional intelligence, MBTI, and various personality tests are all psychometric applications. However, there are many poorly constructed and completely invalid tests available online that can mislead people about their results and interpretation.”
With an international board of scientific advisors, the Organization aims to provide higher-quality resources that the public can trust. “It’s only been in the past few years that quality test administration and detailed interpretation could be provided for free at mass scale,” comments Ms. Ngubeni-Henderson. “We’d like to be the driving force of positive change in this area.”
On how Psychometrica fulfills its mission of public benefit, Ms. Ngubeni-Henderson explains: “We’re uniquely combining proven psychometric tests with practical counselling, public education, and modern delivery technology.” The Organization has contracted an international team of web application developers to implement its vision. Ms. Ngubeni-Henderson elaborates, “Our mission and science are serious, but to really help people our test experience must be fun and rewarding. We’re creating the kind of colourful and engaging user experiences that today’s consumers expect.”
Beyond the immediate public benefit, another objective of the Organization is supporting independent researchers in validating new theories and making their scientific contributions accessible to the wider public.
The new psychometrics tests will be first available in English, with multilingual support planned for later this year. Tests will be accessible by mid-January at https://psychometrica.org/tests
About Psychometrica
Psychometrica NPC is a South African nonprofit organization (registration# 2022/843628/08) with the mission of helping people all over the world to live healthier, more fulfilling lives through the application of verified psychometric tests and science-based guidance. Psychometrica helps primarily young adults to discover themselves and make career and life decisions based on the results of scientific tests including IQ, EQ, personality tests, and addiction tests. Website: https://psychometrica.org
