Voluntary Advantage is bringing the Voluntary Benefits industry together, promoting innovation and the open share of ideas, strategies, and information.”AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voluntary Advantage is a newly formed entity that has been created to bring the Voluntary Benefits industry together and promote innovation and the open share of ideas, strategies, and information.
Voluntary Advantage was founded by Trevor & Heather Garbers and will publish a monthly magazine titled “Voluntary Benefits Voice” which will feature articles on important topics in our industry today including: trends, compliance, strategies, carrier news, product releases, and more. The Voluntary Advantage website (www.voluntary-advantage.com) will publish a Calendar of Events sharing information on upcoming events throughout the year in the Voluntary Benefits industry (conferences, webinars, trainings), in addition to providing a Directory of Services for individuals in our industry to use to search for Voluntary Benefit Carriers, Non-Traditional Benefits/Perks, Benefit Communication Firms, Billing & Premium Resources, Benefit Technology Vendors, and Communication Resources. Voluntary Advantage will also host a Speaker's Bureau and an annual conference for the Voluntary Benefits industry.
Voluntary Advantage will rely on an Advisory Board of experts from across the Voluntary Benefits industry who will advise on matters relevant to the industry today, assisting in providing content from an unbiased viewpoint. The Editorial Board consists of the following industry leaders: Jennifer Daniels, Jessica DePhillips, Jack Holder, Michael Naumann, Mark Rosenthal, Seif Sanghri, and Michael Stachowiak.
With regards to forming Voluntary Advantage, Trevor states, “In working with industry leaders across all spectrums of the Voluntary Benefits marketplace, we felt it was the perfect time to move forward with a publication that will be the voice of Voluntary Benefits. We look forward to adding additional services that will meet the needs of all of the stakeholders within our growing marketplace”.
“The Voluntary Benefits industry is very disjointed today in how we can access information, where we can find reliable information, and in how our community operates.” Says Heather Garbers, “Our goal with forming Voluntary Advantage is to create a community that becomes the voice of the Voluntary Benefits industry to drive innovation, collaboration, and helps us as an industry do a better job for our clients and policyholders.”
The company will be conducting business as Voluntary Advantage effective immediately.
