Modulate Partners with the Anti-Defamation League to Combat Hate and Toxicity in Online Gaming
Modulate is now an ADL Corporate Partner Against Hate, bolstering ADL's ongoing fight against extremism and hate by reducing toxicity in games.
ADL is thrilled to partner with Modulate to advance our shared goals of a hate-free digital world.”SOMERVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modulate, creators of voice technology that elevates the health and safety of online communities, today announced that it has partnered with ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) to support their Center for Technology and Society (CTS) in scaling its work to combat hate in online gaming spaces.
— Daniel Kelley, Director of Strategy and Operations at ADL CTS
ADL has a proud history of monitoring antisemitism and extremism online to ensure the safety of Jewish communities and other marginalized groups from coast to coast. Since early 2017, ADL’s Center for Technology and Society has led the charge against cyber hate. CTS convenes key stakeholders such as technology companies, NGOs, and academics to measure and stop the spread of cyber hate. As ADL and CTS continue to expand their research in the games industry, Modulate will be able to apply these learnings in the continued development of ToxMod and other products designed to help studios and development teams fight hate online.
“ADL is thrilled to partner with Modulate to advance our shared goals of a hate-free digital world,” said Daniel Kelley, Director of Strategy and Operations at CTS. “Digital spaces, especially online gaming communities, offer wonderful opportunities for entertainment and positive interpersonal experiences but have the potential to become havens of online hate, with over 80% of adult gamers experiencing harassment.”
“The ADL’s research has been a driving force in Modulate’s development of ToxMod to fight toxic behavior in online games,” said Hank Howie, Games Industry Evangelist at Modulate. “Becoming an ADL Corporate Partner Against Hate is a real validation of our efforts to address the growing problem of toxic behavior.”
ToxMod is gaming’s only proactive, voice-native moderation solution. Built on advanced machine learning technology and designed with player safety and privacy in mind, ToxMod triages voice chat to flag bad behavior, analyzes the nuances of each conversation to determine toxicity, and enables moderators to quickly respond to each incident by supplying relevant and accurate context. In contrast to reactive reporting systems, which rely on players to take the effort to report bad behavior, ToxMod is the only voice moderation solution in games today that enables studios to respond proactively to toxic behavior and prevent harm from escalating.
About Modulate
Modulate builds intelligent voice technology that combats online toxicity and elevates the health and safety of online communities. ToxMod, Modulate’s proactive voice moderation platform, empowers community teams to make informed decisions and protect players from harassment, toxic behavior, or more insidious harms — without having to rely on ineffective player reports. ToxMod is the only voice-native moderation solution available today, and has processed millions of hours of audio for AAA game studios, indie developers, and console platforms alike. Modulate’s advanced machine learning frameworks have helped customers protect tens of millions of players against online toxicity to ensure safe and inclusive spaces for everyone.
About ADL
ADL is the leading anti-hate organization in the world. Founded in 1913, its timeless mission is “to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all.” Today, ADL continues to fight all forms of antisemitism and bias, using innovation and partnerships to drive impact. A global leader in combating antisemitism, countering extremism and battling bigotry wherever and whenever it happens, ADL works to protect democracy and ensure a just and inclusive society for all.
