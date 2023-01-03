Police arrest a 22-year-old male for rape on New Year’s Day

Officers of Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Honiara City have arrested a 22-year-old male person for raping a 23-year-old female at Kola-ridge on 1st January 2023.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Honiara City, Superintendent Chris Laekalia says, “It was alleged the victim was raped inside her own room. The suspect took advantage of her whilst she passed out due to being heavily intoxicated after the New Year’s celebration.”

Initial report stated that the suspect went into the Victim’s room took off the victim’s cloths and raped her.

PPC Laekalia syas, “The incident was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested on 2 January 2023.”

PPC Laekalia says, “The suspect is now in police custody as investigation into the matter is still progressing.”

