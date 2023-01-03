Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,829 in the last 365 days.

Police arrest a 22-year-old male for rape on New Year’s Day

Police arrest a 22-year-old male for rape on New Year’s Day

Officers of Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Honiara City have arrested a 22-year-old male person for raping a 23-year-old female at Kola-ridge on 1st January 2023.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Honiara City, Superintendent Chris Laekalia says, “It was alleged the victim was raped inside her own room. The suspect took advantage of her whilst she passed out due to being heavily intoxicated after the New Year’s celebration.”

Initial report stated that the suspect went into the Victim’s room took off the victim’s cloths and raped her.

PPC Laekalia syas, “The incident was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested on 2 January 2023.”

PPC Laekalia says, “The suspect is now in police custody as investigation into the matter is still progressing.”

//End//

You just read:

Police arrest a 22-year-old male for rape on New Year’s Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.