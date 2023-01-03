Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Fallen Brackenridge Police Chief

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff to honor Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, and died from his injuries.
The commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been announced. The United States flag is to remain at full-staff through this tribute.
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.
