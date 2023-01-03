Office of the Governor – News Release: State Capitol Building Reopens Public Parking

HONOLULU, HI – In consultation and collaboration with the state House and Senate leadership, Gov. Josh Green, M.D. announced today that the Capitol parking lot will be reopened for paid public parking on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

In anticipation of the public parking reopening on January 3rd, the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) installed new pay stations to collect parking fees. Members of the public wishing to park in the Capitol building parking lot will be required to use the centralized pay station which, upon payment for parking, will print a receipt that must be placed on the vehicle’s dashboard. The cost to park in public parking is $2.00 per hour for the first two hours and $4.00 for every hour thereafter.

The parking lot will be monitored to ensure vehicles comply with the paid parking requirements. Additionally, members of the public are kindly reminded to only utilize stalls that are marked for public parking.

###

Media Contact:

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor

Email: [email protected]

Cell: 808-265-0083