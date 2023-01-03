History-making state justices are sworn in

Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero was tapped to serve as the court’s next chief justice after Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye announced that she would not be seeking a second term. Newsom also swore in Associate Justice Kelli Evans, an Alameda County judge who won unanimous confirmation in November, to take Guerrero’s associate justice seat. She is the first openly gay justice to serve.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.