Delta Apparel, Inc. to Present at ICR Conference 2023

Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA, a leading provider of core activewear, lifestyle apparel, and direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment strategies, announced today that it will present at the ICR Conference 2023 being held at the Grand Lakes Resorts located in Orlando, Florida. The Company will host a "fireside chat" on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its business strategy and financial results and will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Delta Apparel's website at www.deltaapparelinc.com. Real Player or Windows Media Player is required to listen to the webcast.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

