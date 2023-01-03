Submit Release
Einova® Introduces Second Generation Wireless Charging Stones

The new generation of the wireless Charging Stone Xylo, and revolutionary Charging Stone Lamp Nox deliver fast 15W wireless charging in a new elegant, genuine wood and marble design. 

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), iconic charging accessories brand Einova®, unveiled the new wireless Charging Stone Xylo™ and Charging Stone Lamp Nox™, the next evolution of their very popular current Einova Wireless Charging Stone.  

Einova believes that beauty shouldn't be sacrificed for function. The new generation of Charging Stones fuses everyday functionality with Einova's signature, refined Italian design, plus new design features that enable you to locate the sweet spot to charge your phone quickly and easily. 

Unwind at the end of the day with the Charging Stone Lamp Nox. This elegant bedside table lamp creates a calming ambiance with its warm, soft light while charging all Qi-certified devices wirelessly. 

The new Charging Stone Xylo and Charging Stone Lamp Nox include: 

  • Premium natural materials – wood, metal, and marble stone
  • 15-Watt fast charge Qi 1.3 technology
  • One charging spot with proprietary algorithms to regulate devices' internal temperature during charge
  • Universally compatible with all Qi-enabled devices, including smartphones, wireless earbuds, as well as with MagSafe™ standard
  • Ergonomic design with a prominence on the top of the stone that ensures perfect alignment and avoids any interference of bulky protruding cameras
  • A 30-Watt USB-C wall power adapter with foldable prongs
  • Einova signature 6ft detachable flat USB-C to USB-C cable
  • The Charging Stone Lamp Nox also includes LED Light with two brightness intensities and touch-sensitive controls

"Our mission is to unite the best in charging technology with modern Italian design. It's our attention to detail and combination of elegant marble and a colorful base that makes Xylo and Nox classic yet modern pieces of art," said Einova Creative Director, Camilla Bettinelli. "Our technical updates and patented Qi-certified fast wireless charging technology makes the Xylo and Nox the industry's fastest, most efficient, and most aesthetically pleasing charging solutions."

The Charging Stone Xylo will be available in Black or White Marble at a suggested US retail of $119.99. The Charging Stone Lamp Nox, in Black, White, or Golden-Spider Marble options at a suggested US retail of $149.99. The models will be available at global retailers in spring 2023. 

For more information, please see https://einova.com/.  

About Einova 
Einova has been revolutionizing the world of power electronics in the charging and wireless category since 2020. Based in Modena, Italy, Einova is known for its high-end mobile power products that merge beautiful design, innovative technologies, and the highest quality, making modern life easier, efficient, and connected. 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/einova-introduces-second-generation-wireless-charging-stones-301712578.html

SOURCE Einova

