SmartLedger introduces revolutionary blockchain music applications Rare Generation and Streamable FM
From distribution of digital rights to facilitating secure and transparent voting, these apps are just a few examples of how SmartLedger is driving innovation and making a real impact.”TAMWOTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartLedger, the world's leading blockchain distribution channel, is proud to announce the release of Rare Generation and Streamable FM, a duo of revolutionary blockchain music applications.
— Gregory Ward, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer at SmartLedger
Rare Generation is a blockchain-powered media publishing and digital rights management platform that allows creators and rights holders to publish their works via the BSV blockchain, ensuring secure and reliable distribution on streaming services and other consumer platforms. With Rare Generation, artists and rights holders can take control of their music and ensure they are fairly compensated for their work.
Streamable FM is a next-generation streaming platform that offers up to 10 times the revenue stream capability of traditional platforms like Spotify. With instant DRM payments and latency-free media streams, Streamable FM is powered by Rare Generation's publishing protocol and is set to revolutionize the way music is shared and monetized.
“The launch of Rare Generation and Streamable FM marks a major milestone in the evolution of the music industry. These innovative blockchain-powered applications give artists and rights holders the power to take control of their creative works and ensure they are fairly compensated for their hard work. We are thrilled to see the impact that Rare Generation and Streamable FM will have on the industry and can't wait to see the amazing content that will be produced with these tools.” said Bryan Daugherty, co-founder, and Chairman of SmartLedger.
Over the past month, the SmartLedger team has unveiled several new tools and proof-of-concepts that leverage blockchain technology, including MetaMeet, a platform that offers secure and private communication and data exchange through P2P encrypted spaces. This platform is designed to help individuals and organizations protect their personal data and communication and exchange sensitive information with enhanced security, increased privacy, improved trust, and increased efficiency.
Another announced proof-of-concept release, VerifiedVotes.org, leverages the power of blockchain technology to provide a highly secure and tamper-proof system for recording and counting votes. With Verified Votes, voters can cast their votes electronically with complete transparency and confidence that their votes will be recorded on the blockchain privately and accurately.
“After a successful 2022, with several product launches, including CERTIHASH Sentinel Node (sentinelnode.online), blockchain cybersecurity detection platform, as well as TicketMint (ticketmint.events), fraudulent free event ticketing, we look forward to continue collaboration with IBM and 4Chain Studios to add further features and functionalities to these platforms.” said Gregory Ward, co-founder, and Chief Development Officer at SmartLedger.
"We are extremely proud of the development and release of a number of innovative applications to kick off 2023 for SmartLedger. VanitySV, FilterSV, Verified Votes, and MetaMeet showcase the endless possibilities of what can be achieved with blockchain technology. From distribution of digital rights to facilitating secure and transparent voting, these apps are just a few examples of how SmartLedger is driving innovation and making a real impact in a variety of industries. We can't wait to see what the future holds for these exciting new solutions." continued Ward.
About SmartLedger:
SmartLedger is an industry leader in blockchain services. The company provides advanced solutions to clients through a combination of consultancy, partnership, and internal development. Visit https://smartledger.solutions/ for more information.
