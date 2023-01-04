Upcoming Edtech Conferences and Trade Shows for 2023
Online resource listing the upcoming edtech conferences and trade shows that display high-quality products intended to enhance the learning processLAFAYETTE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encore Data Products, a Lafayette, CO-based supplier of edtech products for use in classrooms and remote learning, has recently created an online resource listing the upcoming edtech conferences and trade shows. The company is a supplier of various classroom equipment, such as headphones, earbuds, and other technology equipment for education purposes. Encore takes pride in participating in many education conferences where they will be displaying their high-quality school headphones, as well as other ultramodern learning equipment and products that are all intended to enhance the learning process. Those who are planning to attend one of the conferences listed are invited to stop by the Encore booth in the expo hall and inform them how their education technology products have been responsible for improved learning in the classroom and more.
Sabrina Manno, Marketing & Business Development Manager for Encore Data Products says, “This year’s variety of special events feature keynote speakers and industry thought leaders dedicated to bringing you the latest information on the hottest topics in education today. Get your fellow faculty members together and plan to attend one or more of these extremely valuable and insightful conferences to help you with strategy and planning for the current school year and beyond. Best of all, these events have returned to an in-person format this year, making it an extra-special year for attendees to get back into the swing of meeting and mingling with fellow educators, attending informative and fun workshops, checking out vendor booths for the next big thing in education technology and more.”
One of the upcoming edtech conferences to look forward to is the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), which will be held on January 23 to 26, 2023 in New Orleans, LA. This conference will feature an innovative and interactive experience in various themed sessions or theaters that include STEM, e-sports, thought leadership, information technology, and more. Attendees can meet one-on-one with the edtech providers and view live demos to get informed about new developments in the technology for learning.
There will also be the Texas Computer Education Association (TCEA) conference that will be held on January 20 to February 2, 2023 in San Antonio, TX. This annual conference offers an excellent resource for Texas and regional educators who want better engagement with their students with the use of technology while ensuring solid teaching. With this edtech convention and exposition in its 43rd year, it will be focused on connecting educators with innovative teaching techniques and strategies, and with each other, with more than 700 topics such as English language arts, STEAM, leadership, digital citizenship, and many more.
Also on the list is the North Carolina Technology in Education Society, or NCTIES, will also hold their annual conference on March 8 to 10, 2023 in Raleigh, NC. This event offers an opportunity for teachers not just to discover high-tech solutions for the typical challenges in education but also to share their successful works in their schools and classrooms with their peers.
