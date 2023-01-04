Lytics Cloud Connect Integrates with Databricks Lakehouse to Unify Marketing Data and Improve Campaign ROI
Marketers can unify and activate their valuable marketing data across campaignsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lytics, the next generation customer data platform (CDP), today announces an integration with Databricks that will enable brands to activate all of their single source of truth data in their Databricks Lakehouse using Lytics and Lytics Cloud Connect.
“Businesses create and collect huge amounts of valuable data and data models in Databricks Lakehouses that often remain disconnected and underutilized when driving the most effective campaigns,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President, Lytics. “In today’s economic climate, it’s more important than ever to get more ROI from your strategic investments. Lytics Cloud Connect easily connects your investments in Databricks to the ROI you deserve in your marketing campaigns.”
By integrating Lytics Cloud Connect, a reverse ETL solution, with the Databricks Lakehouse, brands can take customer data straight from Databricks Data Lakehouse and use it to create highly specific segments in their existing ad networks. By eliminating silos, brands can gain better insights, and use those insights to improve ROI.The integration marks the fifth data source partner available for Cloud Connect.
“This release is a big step forward in our partnership with Databricks,” added Kaykas-Wolff “We plan to further expand the partnership in 2023 and to look at opportunities for us to work together on the customer acquisition front.”
Databricks is a centralized repository for storing structured and unstructured data at any scale. It provides a unified, open platform for marketing data, empowering data scientists, data engineers and data analysts with a simple, collaborative environment to run interactive and scheduled data analysis workloads.
An Aberdeen Research survey found that companies that use Data Lakes outperformed others by 9% in organic revenue growth. The companies identified, and acted upon, opportunities for business growth faster by attracting and retaining customers, boosting productivity, proactively maintaining devices, and making informed decisions.
About Lytics
As the first composable customer data platform (CDP) built for enterprises, Lytics’ vision is to fuel the world’s most customer-centric companies. Lytics provides the ultimate security and flexibility for the modern marketing and ad technology stacks, including unparalleled audience insights & AI / ML enrichments that power smarter audience identification, best-in-class media activation, and a one-of-a-kind flexible and composable architecture. Offering reverse ETL capabilities and the ability to deploy both private instance & private cloud deployments, Lytics’ unique data-driven approach enables brands to leverage their own customer data to increase customer engagement, marketing ROI, customized content recommendations and personalized web experiences.
Led by experienced executives (Webtrends, Qualtrics, Oracle, Tripwire, ZoomInfo, Simple, Mozilla, etc.) and backed by JMI Equity, Comcast Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Voyager Capital, Rembrandt Venture Partners and EPIC Ventures. Their customers include Live Nation, Nestle Purina, Fox, Whirlpool, and many more of the world's largest and most sophisticated businesses.
