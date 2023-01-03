BAAM.Tech® Named North American Software Distributor and Technical Support Partner for Terrasolid, Ltd.





Lenexa, Kansas –January 3, 2023 - BAAM.Tech®, an affiliate of GBA Companies with headquarters in Lenexa, Kansas, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Terrasolid, Ltd. of Helsinki, Finland to become their North American software distributor and technical support partner.

Beginning on January 1, 2023, BAAM.Tech® has assumed sales, license renewals, and technical support services for the entire line of Terrasolid software products for North America. Regarded as the industry-standard software solution for commercial LiDAR service providers, Terrasolid’s product offering consists of five main products: TerraScan, TerraModeler, TerraPhoto, TerraMatch, and TerraStereo. Integrated with Bentley Systems’ software, Terrasolid applications can be bundled together to support an entire (point cloud + imagery) data processing workflow within one environment - from data calibration and matching, to point cloud classification, image processing, and delivery product creation.

Regarding the future of this partnership, Arttu Soininen, Head of Software Development at Terrasolid remarked, “We are excited to form this new partnership to strengthen our presence in North America at a time when the point cloud industry is growing strongly. Our common goal is to serve all North American professionals in the point cloud field and help them produce better point cloud end products. We are confident that BAAM.Tech's strong experience in the field helps us to reach this goal.”

This partnership is a natural fit, as both Terrasolid and BAAM.Tech® are committed to providing cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer support. Terrasolid's geospatial software solutions are used by government agencies, engineering firms, and other organizations to collect, manage, and analyze spatial data. BAAM.Tech® currently offers hardware, software, and professional training for organizations looking to leverage mapping tools to solve their challenges. BAAM.Tech® is staffed by subject-matter experts who help design and train data processing solutions to support client needs.

As Ben Lindner, President of BAAM.Tech® summarized, “We’re thrilled to reach this agreement with Terrasolid, as it positions us with leaders in the geospatial industry. Going forward, our investments in the expansion of our technical support and training capabilities will be a valuable resource to Terrasolid’s customers. We are committed to providing our customers with education and resources to provide the greatest value to their workflow and organizations.”

About Terrasolid, Ltd.

Terrasolid is the industry standard software solution for point cloud and image processing, developed specifically for the demanding requirements of geospatial, engineering, operations, and environmental professionals. Our software suite provides versatile and capable tools to create 3D vector models, feature extractions, orthophotos, terrain models, advanced point cloud visualizations, etc. - no matter the data source, no matter the sensor. The finest tools for calibration and matching of point clouds for Lidar datasets are included.

Terrasolid has 30+ years of industry experience, including more than 20 years in the LiDAR business, which ensures that you have access to reliable and versatile software products that can solve problems extensively, both in different application areas and with different types of data. For additional information, please visit https://terrasolid.com/

About BAAM.Tech®

BAAM.Tech® has been helping customers find and implement the right mapping solutions since 2016. Specializing in data collection from satellites, aerial (crewed and UAS), mobile, and underwater - bathymetry; our team is composed of subject matter experts that understand the value of right-sized solutions. We help customers get to the deliverables they need and to anticipate future bottlenecks. BAAM.Tech® has relationships with more than a dozen best-in-class hardware, software, and data partners to help customers from agriculture to survey find the right solution for their organization.

BAAM.Tech® is an affiliate of GBA Companies, a group of industry-leading engineering, survey, architecture, environmental, technology, networking, compliance, validation, and construction professionals. GBA Companies has been serving its clients for more than 50 years.

For additional information, please visit https://www.baam.tech/