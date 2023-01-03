AG Derek Schmidt statement passing of former AG Bob Stephan

Submit Release
KANSAS, January 3 - TOPEKA – (January 3, 2023) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today released the following statement on the passing of former Kansas Attorney General Bob Stephan:

“I am saddened today to learn of the death of one of my predecessors, Attorney General Robert Stephan, our state’s longest-serving attorney general. Bob served in a different era, but his 16-year tenure left a lasting mark on our office – particularly his contributions to crime victim rights and to consumer protection. Jennifer and I extend our condolences to Marilyn, to their friends and family, and to Bob's many former staff members and colleagues.”

