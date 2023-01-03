Risa Takeshima, The Timeless Dancer of This Age
This week an interesting interview from New York Art Life Magazine with world-class dancer: Risa Takeshima.
Always follow your heart in bringing your style to the stage because there is no right or wrong in dance! ”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week we interviewed an extraordinary dancer, who impressed the entire NY Art Life team with her grace. You can read the full interview in our NYArtLife Magazine.
— Risa Takeshima
Risa Takeshima is a professional ballet dancer based in New York City. She has been involved with dance from a young age, being affiliated with the best and most prestigious studios. She took this craft seriously, training with the most innovative dancers, thinking of her own style and the mark she would leave as an artist. This led to her continuing the practice and never taking a gap, which pushed her to perfect the craft in both technique and style. She will be the Senior Artist at The Ajkun Ballet Theatre in New York City. Prior to that, she was the First Artist at Tokyo City Ballet.
Most recently, she acquired the role of Cupid and one of the Bridesmaids for Don Quixote, one of the greatest titles ever in ballet. This was performed at The Ajkun Ballet Theatre during the summer, which further exposed her to opportunities such as the senior artist position which is an exciting new chapter in her life. Prior to Don Quixote, Risa performed the role of Cygnet in Swan Lake, at Tokyo City Ballet. She was also performing the corps de ballet of Swans and the clown’s role, which has some very complex variations that differ from each other in style and movement.
Risa has always been chosen to perform the best titles that all audiences have loved because of their class and elegance. Such class and elegance is definitely seen in her performance in The Nutcracker, where she danced as Snow Flakes, flowers, and mice. This was also in Tokyo City Ballet, a very full season when she performed as many as five roles. , She flawlessly portrayed the role of the soloist role in Paquita by Shinobu Takita, and the corps de ballet in Sceherazade, by the same artist. She also received 1st prize at Victoire Ballet Competition in Osaka, Japan, one of the greatest achievements in that industry and region.
She has also been Princess Florine, the Songbird fairy, and Aurora’s friends in The Sleeping Beauty. And one of Risa’s most classical performances prior to her long list of impressive accomplishments was The Nutcracker.
Risa is continuing her craft on a very exciting journey at the Ajkun Ballet Theatre. She truly believes in implementing her own style as an artist into works of classic stories and creating a memorable experience for the audience. She has been noted as a dancer who cultivates the culture of ballet and keeps timeless classics alive with her own elegant touch.
