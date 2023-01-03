Hawai‘i Department of Health gives Thai Mee Up Kula 2 permission to reopen

Posted on Jan 2, 2023 in Newsroom

MAKAWAO – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch has issued a green placard to Thai Mee Up Kula 2 food truck and has allowed the food truck to reopen to the public. The mobile unit is operated by Maui Mobile Food Court LLC and vends at 28 Kiopaa Place in Makawao.

The mobile unit received the red placard on December 22, 2022 and was immediately closed for an infestation of roaches.

The health department conducted a follow-up inspection on December 30, 2022 and found the required corrective actions had been completed:

No cockroach activity was observed. The mobile had received several professional fumigation and pesticide treatments since the closure and will continue monthly into the future.

The mobile unit received an overall cleaning to remove any grease build up and food debris.

The door to the mobile unit is to remain closed to exclude entry of pests.

The refrigeration unit cited previously was observed to be holding at 41°F.

