Flovient: Austin's Young Entrepreneurs Disrupting the Software Development Scene
Flovient, a software development company based in Austin, Texas, making waves in the industry with its innovative solutions to deliver high-quality software.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a new player in town looking to make a big impact in the software development industry. Meet Flovient, a software development company based in Austin, Texas, founded by Tyler Wilson, Caleb Weinberger, and Ben Fersthman, three experienced entrepreneurs with a passion for creating innovative solutions.
Flovient was founded with the goal of providing top-quality software development services to businesses of all sizes. The company is made up of a diverse team of experts in various areas of software development, including front-end and back-end development, mobile app development, and data analysis. This allows them to tackle a wide range of projects and provide comprehensive solutions for their clients.
The co-founders of Flovient have a combined experience of over 25 years in the space and have worked on numerous successful projects for clients in a variety of industries. Their expertise and dedication to delivering top-quality solutions have earned them a reputation as trusted partners for businesses looking to develop software that meets their needs and helps them grow.
The co-founders of Flovient are excited to bring their skills and expertise to the Austin business community and beyond. With the city's thriving tech scene and a wealth of talented professionals, they believe that Austin is the perfect place to grow their business and make a real impact in the industry.
Weinberger stated, “We believe that what sets our company apart is our commitment to delivering high-quality software that meets the unique needs of each of our clients. We take the time to really understand the specific challenges and goals of each project, and work closely with our clients to ensure that we deliver a solution that meets their expectations and helps them achieve success."
One product Flovient offers are Estimaze a cost-estimating software for roofing and flooring companies. Estimaze is a tool that helps contractors and project managers accurately calculate the cost of materials, labor, and other expenses for a given construction project.
Estimaze is the most straightforward and streamlined solution to cost estimating for contracting companies. From flooring to roofing it doesn't matter what industry your company is in, Estimaze takes the time down to create an estimate ready to send to your client by over 90%. Creating software that is both incredibly simple to use while also giving large companies the ability to create complex costing algorithms had its challenges, but Estimaze gives you the best of both worlds. The co-founders say it's so simple your Grandma can use it and so limitless the largest contracting companies in the world can seamlessly integrate it with their current processes.
Estimaze also offers integrations with QuickBooks and has an employee schedule to track jobs and the workers on them, which makes it easier for contractors to manage all aspects of a project.
Estimaze also allows your team to organize all of your jobs, quotes, and estimates in one centralized dashboard that everyone in the company can seamlessly interact with at the same time. Update pricing on all of your products and parts which is reflected across the entire system to ensure that your material cost reflects current market value. Send out your field reps with the mobile version of Estimaze so as soon as measurements, notes, and drawings are recorded they are populated to that job in real time. The possibilities are almost endless for what Estimaze can be utilized for, which makes fitting it into your current processes quick and painless.
If you are in need of software development services, be sure to check out Flovient and see how they can help your business succeed. Whether you are a small startup looking to build your first product or a large corporation looking to modernize your systems, Flovient has the skills and expertise to deliver the solutions you need.
The co-founders of Flovient are excited to see what the future holds and are committed to continuing to grow and innovate as they work towards their goal of becoming a leading provider of software development services. They welcome the opportunity to work with businesses of all sizes and help them achieve their goals through the power of technology.
