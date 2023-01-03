J29 Awarded HRSA Blanket Purchase Agreement
J29 has been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to perform Injury Compensation Program analysis.MILLERSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J29 Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the Human Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) and Countermeasure Injury Compensation Programs (CICP). Under the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), HRSA, with an agency mission of improving health outcomes and achieving health equity, has established the VICP and CICP to provide individuals with a streamlined system for compensation on various forms of injury related to vaccines or covered countermeasures.
Under this BPA, J29 will support eight different task areas by performing forms of analysis and reviews of data and claims within two Injury Compensation Programs. The VICP and CICP BPA was awarded to J29 with a period of performance starting in January 2023 and running through to 2028, in which J29 will be tasked with supporting both programs under the Injury Compensation Program Area at HRSA. J29 will provide analysis and reviews of VICP and CICP data that will aid all partnering agencies to the Injury Compensation Program in the Department of Justice, HRSA, and U.S Court of Federal Claims.
Established as a result of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, the VICP supports injury compensation as an analyzed result of approved vaccines, while the CICP has been supporting compensation for countermeasure injuries since 2010, formed as a result of the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP) respectively.
This award comes just recently after J29 was awarded its first Prime Contract in August 2022, known as the Risk Adjustment Data Validation (RADV) Independent Coding Consultant (ICC) contract. The RADV ICC contract supports the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Risk Adjustment audits, and was non-competitively awarded to J29 as an 8(a) sole source award.
Following the HRSA BPA award, J29 will add to its list of eight supporting and prime contracts that it currently holds and continues to deliver on. While this will be the first performance J29 will have at HRSA, its team will bring compatible expertise from centers and offices at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that J29 has supported, including the Center for Program Integrity (CPI), Office of Financial Management (OFM), Center for Clinical Standards and Quality (CCSQ), and Center for Medicare (CM).
“Our team is excited and eager to begin this new partnership with HRSA as we look to support both of their Injury Compensation Programs. We are appreciative that the great work that our team has been doing is being recognized here and has set us up to begin working with HRSA. We’re very thankful for HRSA to award this BPA to our team and trust us to deliver on the VICP and CICP,” said Tracy Mills, President and Founder of J29. Mills leads J29 after a nearly 20-year leadership career serving the Department of Defense.
J29’s BPA award also tails the prime contract award of J29’s GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract. The MAS contract is a government wide, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract that accounts for an annual average amount of $45 billion in awards.
J29 is an information technology company that prides itself on delivering across an array of core management and technical competencies, with a focus on the health domain. Largely focused on claims analysis, data management, and program integrity efforts, J29 delivers through performances with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Defense (DoD), and other public sector agencies. J29 Inc. is an employee-centric technology company, headquartered in Millersville, Maryland with a nationwide supporting team of nearly 70 employees. J29’s team tithes a portion of earnings directly back to non-profits, a mission surrounding the principles of Jeremiah 29:11 in creating “Hope for the Future”. J29 is proud to be an 8(a), EDWOSB, and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in nearly fifteen States.
