Increased Operational Efficiency and Revenue With Veloce CPQ

Nucleus Research publishes report highlighting results of increased revenue and reduced operating costs achieved by companies in the Network Security, Payments, and Medical Device industries after implementing Veloce CPQ

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veloce Corporation announces that Nucleus Research, a provider of technology research and advisory services, published a report detailing results from three different customers running Veloce CPQ on Salesforce®. The report is available for download at: https://veloceapps.com/customer-report

Two primary benefits found in common among the customers: 

  1. increased revenue
  2. reduced operational costs

Customers in the Network Security, Payments, and Medical Device industries also reported the results below:

  • quoting errors were reduced by 70 percent
  • pricing team efficiency increased by 50 percent
  • doubled revenue in one year since deploying Veloce

In relayed communication from the Research Analyst Cameron Marsh to Veloce, Marsh shared the following findings: 

"For the first time, sales reps are able to create customer quotes without assistance from a deal desk. Prior to Veloce, this was not possible."

To download the report "Veloce CPQ Increases Product Revenue by 90 Percent," visit: https://veloceapps.com/customer-report.

About Veloce 

Veloce makes quoting simple for small and large companies. Veloce CPQ runs on the Salesforce platform and has the power to configure, price, and quote the most complex products or services, and up to 50,000 line items. System response time for most configurations is sub-second and the configurable UI delivers the optimal experience for every sales channel, with a user-friendly admin that requires no coding.

Veloce's founders have more than two decades of experience developing and implementing quote to cash systems. Shaowei Mao, the innovator behind the sophisticated configuration engine in Veloce CPQ, led the development of the Siebel and Trilogy configuration engines before co-founding Veloce. Learn more at https://www.veloceapps.com/

Contact Information:
Jess Bolen
Director of Marketing
jess.bolen@veloceapps.com
719-623-9119

