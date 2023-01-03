ECG Celebrates 50 Years as a Leading Adviser to the Healthcare Market
ECG Management Consultants, a leading healthcare consulting firm, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
To say that I am proud to be part of a company that has helped improve healthcare delivery in nearly every region in the United States over a half century is an understatement.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its founding in 1973 in Seattle, ECG has grown from a single-office company with 7 employees to a nationally acclaimed consulting firm with more than 325 employees across 9 offices. ECG stands as the longest-serving healthcare consulting firm in the United States.
— Christopher Collins
“To say that I am proud to be part of a company that has helped improve healthcare delivery in nearly every region in the United States over a half century is an understatement,” said ECG president Christopher Collins.
ECG has partnered with hospitals, medical groups, and other providers to navigate five decades of unprecedented change, including the introduction of diagnosis-related groups in the early 1980s, widespread adoption of electronic health records, the introduction of managed care and capitation, the uncertainty surrounding Y2K, declining reimbursement, a surge in healthcare spending, the Affordable Care Act, market consolidation, the advent of value-based care, a worldwide pandemic, and most recently, a crippling staffing shortage.
As the firm has grown, so have its services. In its early years, ECG focused primarily on operations and finances of medical groups, outpatient care, and academic medicine. Today, it offers a comprehensive portfolio of services for every aspect of a healthcare delivery system—from enterprise-wide strategy to hospital margin improvement to progressive approaches to emerging domains, such as digital health.
But for Collins, the secret to the firm’s staying power is the quality of its people and the relationships with its clients. “Our success and longevity is fully attributable to our talented consultants and the support services behind them,” he said, “and of course our valued clients who continue to trust us to help achieve their goals while overcoming the challenges that persist in the healthcare market.”
About ECG Management Consultants, a Siemens Healthineers Company
ECG is a strategic consulting firm that is leading healthcare forward, using knowledge and expertise built over the course of 50 years to help clients see clearly where healthcare is going and navigate toward success. Working as trusted partners with hospitals, health systems, medical groups, academic medical centers, children’s hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare payers, ECG’s depth of experience and dedication to the success of its clients is why it is consistently recognized in the annual Best in KLAS reports.
Part of Siemens Healthineers global Enterprise Services business, ECG has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, San Diego, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington, DC.
Adam Swietek
ECG Management Consultants
+1 720-339-8172
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn