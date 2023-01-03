artlabs, the ultimate platform for 3D & AR, announces “artlabs studio” to bridge physical and digital experiences

artlabs platform as a bridge

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, January 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- artlabs , the leading 3D & augmented reality platform for commerce and Metaverse, recently announced “artlabs studio” which will democratize the 3D content generation for brands and creators.Founded in 2019, artlabs offers scalable, no-code 3D & AR visualization for retailers, marketplaces, NFT projects, and Metaverse builders. The team managed to increase its customers' sales conversion rates by double-digit percentages by offering the best-in-class virtual try-on (VTO) feature to the sneaker market. In Q3 of 2022, 2 million users viewed the company's immersive experiences more than 18 million times with 100% uptime.Now with artlabs studio, users will be able to convert their 2D product images into 3D models or upload their existing 3D models to optimize the files and make them AR & virtual try-on ready while keeping the interoperability of assets. They can choose the best solution for their businesses, digitize their existing 2D library and product catalogs, and use the 3D models on their own platforms with a few clicks.Once their 3D model is generated and optimized, businesses and creators can see their 3D models with the AR viewer on artlabs studio for the quality check then they can easily incorporate augmented reality and virtual try-on experiences into their websites or mobile apps by adding the generated QR code.The company aims to bridge the physical and digital worlds with Web3-compatible digital assets. Ensuring the interoperability of 3D models is a significant and known pain point since each virtual world has different requirements like file sizes, formats, and polygon counts. To ensure the usability of models in various virtual worlds, artlabs offers different presets to optimize the digital assets so that they are ready to use in different platforms, such as Decentraland, within minutes.As the demand for 3D content continues to grow, artlabs is well-positioned to meet the needs of brands and creators with its advanced AI capabilities. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence, the company says it will be possible to generate 3D assets from a couple of images with the latest developments in the Neural Radiance Fields area. Plus, their pioneering “Text-to-3D” tool is also coming to artlabs studio soon, making it possible for everyone to generate 3D models using only prompts.artlabs states that they want to become the main AI-powered 3D content generation engine of the Metaverse to fulfill any 3D-related needs that brands may have. You can now join the private waitlist for artlabs studio using this link

