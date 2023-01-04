Experience the Future of Art with Artsi Gallery's Hand-Curated Collection of AI Generated Artwork

Artsi Gallery Exclusives Collection - Limited Edition AI Artwork Stretched Canvas Giclee Prints Available in US and Canada Giclee Print Museum Quality Rolled Canvas Shipped Free Worldwide

The Artsi Exclusives Collection offers collectors the chance to own a truly one-of-a-kind piece of art – each piece will never be sold again. That means that once it’s gone, it’s gone for good.” — Erica Nall, Artsi Founder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence is changing the way we create and experience art, and now, Artsi Gallery is introducing the Artsi Exclusives Collection, a debut selection of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated art.

With only one edition of each piece available, collectors have the chance to own a unique and one-of-a-kind piece of art history.

The Exclusives Collection features a diverse range of styles and subjects from AI creators around the world, and has been hand-curated by Artsi Gallery's team of curators. This first round of curation includes less than 200 pieces, making the Artsi Exclusives Collection a rare opportunity to acquire one-of-a-kind AI art.

"AI art is a revolutionary way of creating and experiencing art. The Artsi Exclusives Collection is more than a showcase of stunning artwork – it is a representation of what’s to come in terms of technology and art," said Artsi Founder, Erica Nall. "Each piece symbolizes the dramatic shifts occurring in our world right now – an era of artistry brought to life by the limitless possibilities of AI. Art lovers, collectors or anyone who appreciates innovation and creativity have the opportunity to own a piece of early era AI art that will become a timeless reminder of a moment in history."

The collection is available as a single edition, museum quality 24" x 24" canvas giclée print in rolled, stretched, or framed canvas. Each print comes with a certificate of authenticity and is shipped worldwide for free. And with a 100% refund policy, collectors can be confident in their purchase. Whether you're an art aficionado or a tech enthusiast, this collection has something for everyone.

Available pieces can be viewed and purchased by visiting the Artsi Gallery website.



About the Artsi Exclusives Collection

The Artsi Exclusives Collection features unique, one-of-a-kind AI artwork that is 100% untouched, just as AI intended. These exclusive prints are only available through Artsi Gallery and are sold as one-of-one limited editions. Each piece is personally hand-selected and approved by the Artsi team for its unique composition, quality, and artistic merit.

These one-of-a-kind pieces of AI artwork are generated by artificial intelligence that has been trained on hundreds of millions of images and works ranging from classical art to modern masters.

The Exclusives Collection showcases the beautiful, bizarre, and often imperfect creations of early era AI artwork.

About Artsi AI

Artsi AI is the first world-wide AI-made marketplace and AI art gallery dedicated to connecting artists and buyers from all over the globe. It showcases amazing AI artwork at affordable prices and brings together a community of like-minded individuals who can share, explore, and enjoy the latest in AI art on the rise.

