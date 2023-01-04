BactiQuant Signs A Landmark Agreement with a Major Danish Pharmaceutical Company for Water Quality Monitoring
BactiQuant A/S (NASDAQ:BACTIQ)BIRKEROED, DEFAULT, DANMARK, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BactiQuant is excited to announce that it has signed a historic agreement with a large Danish pharmaceutical company to supply 24 advanced test robots, BactiQuant Online ver. 2.0 PRO will be used for monitoring the water quality in their new production facilities. This is a significant milestone for the company and an essential validation of BactiQuant's technology.
BactiQuant provides the global market with an automated test solution that operates in "near real-time" - much faster than traditional methods, which typically take days in the laboratory. For many industries such as production, waterworks, aquaculture, and other fields, a single test robot can accurately monitor the bacteria level in water samples. This is particularly useful for companies that need to track contamination levels regularly. "BactiQuant's solution is much faster than the traditional "Plate Count" method, which takes days and isn't very precise or reproducible. With our automated system, we can measure the actual bacteria load in a couple of hours, so it is much more accurate and reliable," says Morten Miller, CEO of BactiQuant.
BactiQuant is looking forward to this order, which must be delivered in three rounds of eight pieces - 8 units in 2023 and 2 × eight units in 2024. Although this is the biggest single order in the company's history, it represents only a fraction of the market potential. It will not significantly impact our business in the foreseeable future.
In this way, BactiQuant establishes a new standard for monitoring water quality, resulting in greater insight and oversight, fewer operational disruptions, and a lower overall "water footprint" in several global industries, including a large Danish pharmaceutical company. This presents an inflection point for BactiQuant as the demand has grown exponentially, and the company is poised to capture an even more outstanding market share.
"Everyone is looking for water quality monitoring technology, and when a market-leading company gives BactiQuant this opportunity, other pharmaceutical companies will most likely be interested in giving our technology a try," says Henrik Enegaard Skaanderup, Board Chairman at BactiQuant, "An order for 24 systems represents a significant investment in the technology and a vote of confidence in our ability to execute."
BactiQuant's technology supports various applications in many industries, including the pharmaceutical industry, life sciences research, aquaculture, food, and beverage manufacturing, oil and gas extraction, water treatment plants, and many more. As the need for more accurate and reliable water quality monitoring solutions continues to grow, the company expects strong demand for its test robots over the coming years. Especially in pharmaceuticals, where stringent regulations limit waste and increase product costs, more efficient processes can reduce overall operating costs and deliver more excellent value for companies. The company is entering a large and global industry where water quality is critical for efficiency and transparency in production.
The person behind the development of BactiQuant's patented technology, CEO Morten Miller, considers this milestone a "significant step" in the company's growth. "I am extremely proud that BactiQuant can now supply our new technology to a global market, especially to the pharmaceutical industry, which has stringent regulations and high production costs. Every day, we work to improve and perfect our technology to benefit everyone serious about better managing our water resources. With this order, we hope to become the new "state of the art" in the pharmaceutical industry's microbial water quality monitoring," says Morten Miller.
Susan Elleskov
BactiQuant
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn