Brazilian Electronic Music Producer, Based in Amsterdam, DJOGO, Releases New Single "What If"
The track blends the melodic elements from MPB names like Djavan and Giberto Gil with the powerful drums and danceability from house and techno.AMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The independent artist on a mission to deliver positivity and inspiration to the dance floors - DJOGO - is excited to announce the release of his newest single, "What If," available today on all major streaming platforms.
DJOGO has been making waves in the electronic dance music scene with his unique blend of house and rich melodic elements. This latest single is a testament to his talent and passion for creating dance floor-worthy tracks.
"I'm excited to be finally releasing What If. I have been working on it for quite a while until I finally found the right amount of euphoria and wonder it needed. Because it's a new year, I think the moment is so right to present this all-day-I-dream kinda track to the world," says DJOGO.
Stay tuned for more exciting music from DJOGO in the future. This is just the beginning for this talented up-and-coming producer.
About DJOGO
Diogo Santos is an independent electronic music producer who, under the name DJOGO, released his first track, "The Deep," in 2020 and gained the attention of clubgoers and DJs all over the world.
Click here and be sure to give it a listen and add it to your playlist. It will be on heavy rotation in clubs and festivals worldwide.
