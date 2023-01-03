Desiccated Coconut Market size is estimated to reach US$7.1 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The health benefits and rising of consumers to adopt natural sugars with a low glycemic index are some of the factors driving the Desiccated Coconut Industry

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The desiccated coconut market size is estimated to reach $7.1 billion by 2026 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. Desiccated coconut refers to the meat of the coconut, which has been dried out, pared, and washed from all the coverings. Coconut meat has been in use for centuries and is called “Kalp vriksha,” meaning that the tree provides all the necessary things for human survival. The desiccated coconut can be sliced or cut as per the needs of the consumers. In confectionery items, the desiccated part is used for decoration, aroma, and more recently has been adopted due to its properties of dietary fiber. Since the coconut is dried out post-harvest, the desiccated part or the meat of the coconut is high in manganese/magnesium and contains 24% of the recommended daily value in the diet. The health benefits and rising inclination of consumers to adopt natural sugars with a low glycemic index are some of the factors driving the Desiccated Coconut Industry forward during the forecast period.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17781/desiccated-coconut-market.html

Save more @ IndustryARC,

Use the code “FLAT1000” & get FLAT 1000$ OFF on any Market Report

Offer available for limited period only..!!

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the desiccated coconut Market highlights the following areas -

1. Europe’s Desiccated Coconut Market held a dominant revenue share in the year 2020. It is owing to the dependence of desiccated coconut in preparing various delicacies and multiple usages in the bakery, confectionery, and beverage industries. Moreover, Europe will continue to grow at a lucrative rate owing to the rising preference for adopting Asian delicacies and healthy sugars in the daily diet.

2. The aligned health benefits offered using desiccated coconut will act as a driver for the market. However, dependence on some regions affecting the overall price will serve as a challenge for the market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Desiccated Coconut report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17781

Segmental Analysis:

Desiccated Coconut Market Segment Analysis- By Nature : The desiccated coconut markets based on nature can be further segmented into organic and conventional. Conventional desiccated coconuts held a dominant share in the year 2020.

Desiccated Coconut Market Segment Analysis- By Fat Content : The desiccated coconut market based on fat content can be segmented into high fat and low fat. The low-fat segment held a dominant share in the year 2020.

Desiccated Coconut Market Segment Analysis- By Geography : The Desiccated coconut market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Desiccated Coconut Industry are -

1. Royce Food Corporation

2. Celebes Coconut Corporation

3. Ken taste Products Limited

4. VV Industries

5. Super Coco Company,

Click on the following link to buy the Desiccated Coconut Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17781

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Edible Nuts Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Edible-Nuts-Market-Research-508108

B. Coconut Derived Emollients Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19261/coconut-derived-emollients-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062