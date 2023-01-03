ClearGov Receives 2022 ChurnZero ChurnHero Award For Improved Onboarding Process And 100% Customer Satisfaction Rate
After rapid growth, ClearGov improved its onboarding process with ChurnZero, reduced onboarding time by 26%, and achieved a 100% satisfaction rating.
When prospects ask about our onboarding process, we can confidently say it's better than any of our competitors.”MAYNARD, MA, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearGov, a leader in local government cloud-native Budget Cycle Management software, has been awarded the 2022 ChurnHero OnBoarding Hero Award from customer success software provider, ChurnZero.
— Bryan Burdick, President of ClearGov.
ChurnZero is a customer success platform that helps SaaS providers optimize their onboarding, product adoption, and retention processes to help subscription businesses reduce customer churn.
ClearGov experienced significant growth over the past two years, doubling its clients from 2020 to 2021, and is on pace to double again in 2022. The company went from three government budgeting software products to six products over the course of 18 months, outgrowing its current onboarding model.
An internal ClearGov task force that included members from Client Success, Sales, Training, Enablement, Data Onboarding, Marketing and Product team members chose ChurnZero to overhaul its onboarding process.
After establishing new messaging and processes, ClearGov immediately began receiving positive feedback from prospects and clients about expectation setting and the overall onboarding process. In six months, the company has reduced the average onboarding time by 26% and achieved a 100% client satisfaction rating.
“ClearGov was remarkably easy for our team to start using. After the training, we barely had any questions; everyone just understood it and was eager to jump in and start using it. It’s intuitive and easy to use for both city staff and residents alike,” said Bernadette Harvill, Assistant City Manager of Milton, GA.
"I am ecstatic to announce that ClearGov is a 2022 ChurnHero Award winner! Congratulations! Our judges were blown away by your submission (of course), and they were a no-brainer for our Onboarding Hero award," said Maureen Rice, Customer Marketing Manager at ChurnZero.
This year's ChurnZero awards recognized ChurnHeroes across five categories, each representing a fundamental business goal of customer success teams: onboarding, adoption, renewals and expansion, customer advocacy, and innovation.
ClearGov won the Onboarding Hero award for transforming its onboarding processes into effective, value-based workflows.
"When prospects ask about our onboarding process, we can confidently say it's better than any of our competitors. It's an award-winning process with a 100% satisfaction rating. Our goal has always been an efficient and exceptional onboarding process, and our rapid growth required increased scalability. We're thrilled with ChurnZero and our improved onboarding process. We’re even more thrilled that we’re making customers happy!" said Bryan Burdick, President of ClearGov.
ClearGov® is the leading provider of public sector technology solutions to help local organizations of every size simplify their budgeting and licensing processes. ClearGov’s Budget Cycle Management solution helps local governments modernize and streamline their entire budgeting process. Its ClearForms platform modernizes any paper or PDF-based workflow process. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 700 agencies, and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com.
Matt Benati
ClearGov
+1 (855) 553-2715
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn