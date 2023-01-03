Ink Resins Market Size Expected to Reach US$4.9 billion with CAGR of 5.8% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing water-based ink technology would drive the demand for Ink Resins Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Ink Resins Market size is estimated to reach US$4.9 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ink resins are the materials utilized as a printing ink binder, either solid or semi-solid, to assist the ink pigment in adhering to the substrate. Ink resins also address the ink qualities of hardness, gloss and adhesion. The growing water-based ink technology is driving the Ink Resins Market growth as it reduces environmental emissions and waste. The increasing requirement for ink resins in the packaging sector, due to their usage in printing inks, is anticipated to upsurge the growth of the ink resins industry during the forecast period. According to Invest India, the packaging is among the high-growth industries in India and develops by 25% per annum. Moreover, the surging demand for ink resins such as acrylic, polyurethane, polyamide, modified rosin and others in applications of corrugated boards, printing & publication and other sectors is further estimated to drive the demand for ink resins in the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11694/ink-resins-market.html



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ink Resins Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Ink Resins Market due to the increasing investments in the packaging industry. In 2022, APRIL Group invested US$1.9 billion in a paperboard packaging mill to support Indonesia’s economic development.

2. Rapidly rising demand for water-based ink technology for reducing environmental pollution has driven the growth of the Ink Resins Market.

3. The increasing demand for Ink Resins in the printing & publication sector, due to its usage in the printing ink application, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the Ink Resins Market in the upcoming years.

4. However, the fluctuating raw material prices and demand for Ink Resins can hinder the growth of the Ink Resins Market.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=11694



Segmental Analysis:

1. The UV-curable segment held the largest share of the Ink Resins Market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The utilization of UV-curable inks in the packaging industry is increasing due to the introduction of low-migration inks that support the ongoing global and regional rules and regulations.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of up to 43% of the Ink Resins Market in 2021, due to the increasing requirement for ink resins in developing countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea. India is expected to continue its dominance in the Ink Resins Market during the forecast period.

3. The packaging industry held the largest Ink Resins Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ink resins such as acrylic, polyurethane, polyamide, modified rosin and others are excessively utilized in the packaging sector, owing to the rise in consumer spending, online shopping and the demand for packaged food and beverages.

4. The environmental advantages of water-based inks such as reduced end-waste and emissions are driving its market growth. Some of the specific product lines require water-based inks for high-quality process printing and for pre-print corrugated boxes or packages. Also, water-based ink technology can be applied for high-performance laminations and one-part systems for outdoor applications.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ink Resins Industry are -

1. Arakawa Chemical

2. Arizona Chemical

3. BASF SE

4. Evonik Tego Chemie GmbH

5. Hydrite Chemical



Click on the following link to buy the Ink Resins Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=11694



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. UV Curing Ink Resins Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19079/uv-curing-ink-resins-market

B. Hydrocarbon Ink Resin Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Hydrocarbon-Ink-Resin-Market-Research-511880



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062