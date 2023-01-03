Yoga For Mental Health 2023 Report Released by World Yoga Forum
Yoga for mental health report has reviewed 100+ papers & scientific data to outline key yoga practices that can help maintain good mental health.
The Yoga Sutras by patanjali identify the goal of yoga to be stilling the changing states of the mind. Its regular practice can help strengthen the mind & help people build strong mental health.”UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally, according to WHO mental health issues are on the rise. Yoga presents a path to maintaining good mental health. Over 100 scientific research papers and scholarly articles have been reviewed in the report on yoga for mental health to outline key yoga practices that can help maintain good mental health. The exercises include alternate nostril breathing, humming bee breath, sun salutation, meditation, and gratitude. A body, breath, and mind framework has been proposed that can help with mental health.
— World Yoga Forum Editor
Sound mental health is essential for living a fulfilling life. The last few years have seen a steady decline in mental health worldwide due to multiple factors. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a 25% increase in anxiety and depression worldwide in the first year of the pandemic*. Google search trends reveal a steady rise in searches for mental health over the last 5 years. There’s almost 87% growth in searches around mental health on Google in 2022 (vs. 2016)#. Keeping strong mental health depends on a variety of factors. Through the ages, many people have reported the positive effects of yoga on their physical and mental well-being.
There is now a growing body of scientific evidence that links Yoga with sound mental health. However, most of the scientific evidence has been in understanding the relationship between mental health and yoga. The report yoga for mental health identifies specifics on yoga practices and poses that have been studied scientifically to share a set of practices that have been proven to influence mental health positively.
The exercises include alternate nostril breathing, humming bee breath, sun salutation, meditation, and gratitude. Alternate nostril breathing also known as nadi shodhan pranayama has been shown to have a positive impact on lowering anxiety, reducing stress & depression. Researchers have found that incorporating sun salutation into your daily routine can help you be more self-controlled, mindful, and mentally healthy.
Gratitude while not being directly linked to yoga can improve the overall effects of a yoga practice. The report also proposes a body, breath, and mind framework, which can be used for creating daily yoga routines aimed at improving and maintaining good mental health.
