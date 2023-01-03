Lantern Moon expands its Handcrafted Collection
Four new interchangeable knitting needle sets have been introduced keeping in mind knitter’s ease of finding multiple needle sizes and accessories at one place.NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lantern Moon came back in the market after its acquisition by KnitPro International, a leading manufacturer of products for the craft and hobby industry, under the brand names “Knitter’s Pride” and “KnitPro”. Since then the handcrafted range of knitting needles, crochet hooks and whimsical accessories have been garnering praise and love.
Built on principles of craftsmanship, the Lantern Moon collection serves the needs of new or experienced artists and every type of project. The range of knitting needles and crochet hooks are made from the premium ebony wood. With so much attention put into the handcrafted tools, experience shows that they perform better. In response to knitter’s and crocheter’s requests and understanding of their needs, new additions to the line have been produced and released.
Four new interchangeable knitting needle sets have been introduced keeping in mind knitter’s ease of finding multiple needle sizes and accessories at one place. Similarly, the single ended crochet hook set brings a complete kit for a crochet artists. The needle cases and bags made with Khadi silk are now available in traditional prints such as “Ikat”. Khadi is a natural, hand-woven fabric with a long history valued worldwide because it is warm in the winter and cool on warm days. Accessories such as tape measures are now available in colorful designs made by the hands of skilled crocheters as are new scissors as beautiful as the range. A special tool kit to hold multiple tools in one place is here to serve crafter’s various needs.
Lantern Moon is proud to be a part of an inclusive conglomerate that supports the rights of all its skilled workers and contributes to the healthcare and education of their families. The family-owned company is in an eco-compliant facility in Jaipur, India.
Knitting or crocheting with Lantern Moon handcrafted needles and hooks makes crafting so much more pleasurable. And pleasure is the main ingredient when it comes to creating beautiful things. Explore the Lantern Moon collection.
For more information visit www.lanternmoon.com
