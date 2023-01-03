MIFTAH completes two trainings on 'Elections and women and youth political participation” and “The application of international human rights conventions against discrimination and gender-based violence'

MIFTAH Tuesday, 3 January. 2023 Ramallah – 27/12/2022 – MIFTAH recently completed two workshops on “Elections and women and youth political participation” and “The application of international human rights conventions against discrimination and gender-based violence”, through its field advisory team. The trainings targeted grassroots organizations and CSOs in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. A group of officers from the Police’s Family and Juvenile Protection Department in the West Bank also attended. The trainings are part of MIFTAH’s contribution to expanding the scope of field work within institutions focused on political participation and empowerment of youth and women leaders, so they become full participants in the local and general elections process. They are also aimed at increasing their knowledge on ways to implement human rights conventions pertaining to combatting discrimination and gender-based violence, in order to provide a legislative and procedural environment that enables women to access protection and security services. The trainings resulted in the development of approaches for action with the targeted institutions and parties, including an emphasis on efforts to promote social awareness on citizenship rights and duties and to integrate these values in cultural and social upbringing. They also stressed on the importance of formulating empowerment and capacity-building programs targeting women and youth within the context of political participation and their involvement in public affairs and finally, promoting the principles of democracy, including the peaceful transfer of power. The trainees stressed on the importance of social oversight in regards to holding local government units [LGUs] accountable on priorities for their communities, especially regarding the access of services, based on the principles of good governance. The trainings also highlighted the importance of promoting field work through investing in digital media in particular, by sharing the success stories of women and youth in leading initiatives and taking measures that have a possible impact on their communities. This is based on the premise that this helps to change stereotypes regarding the capabilities and competence of these sectors. The trainings highlighted the need for cooperation and networking between the police and institutions on issues pertaining to women and girls who are victims of violence, through enacted measures, including the National Referral System. This is in addition to working in partnership with grassroots organizations for battered women and the relevant official institutions, including the Social Development and Health Ministries and Departments, Police Protection Departments and CSO service providers. They also emphasized the crucial work of the Family Protection and Juvenile Departments and protection-related institutions in creating awareness and information programs on the procedures employed by police and government departments and on communication methods to enable women, girls and special-needs females to benefit from protection and shelter services. Participants concurred on the need to increase efforts towards lobbying and advocacy campaigns calling for the ratification of the Family Protection Law, which supports the enforcement of the rule of law and the separation of family protection departments from police departments, out of respect for the privacy of domestic violence victims. The workshops furthermore, emphasized the need for safe houses (shelters) and rehabilitation centers in all districts. These trainings are part of MIFTAH’s Good Governance and Democracy Program, which aims to influence public policies and empower components of Palestinian society to press for social justice and the protection of civil liberties. The program also promotes democracy and building state institutions, based on the principles of good governance, the Palestinian Declaration of Independence, the Basic Law and international conventions pertaining to the fostering of human rights in Palestine. Arabic... × 'مفتاح' تستكمل تنفيذ تدريبين حول 'الانتخابات والمشاركة السياسية للنساء والشباب' و'تطبيقات الاتفاقيات الدولية لحقوق الإنسان لمناهضة التمييز والعنف المبني على أساس النوع الاجتماعي'

تاريخ النشر: 28/12/2022

بقلم: مفتاح رام الله – 27/12/2022 – استكملت المبادرة الفلسطينية لتعميق الحوار العالمي والديمقراطية "مفتاح" من خلال الفريق الاستشاري الميداني للمؤسسة مؤخراً تدريبات متخصصة حول الانتخابات والمشاركة السياسية للنساء والشباب، وتطبيقات الاتفاقيات الدولية لحقوق الإنسان لمناهضة التمييز والعنف المبني على أساس النوع الاجتماعي، مستهدفة المؤسسات القاعدية ومؤسسات المجتمع المدني في المحافظات الشمالية والوسطى والجنوبية بما يشمل قطاع غزة والقدس، بالإضافة إلى مجموعة من الضباط والضابطات من الإدارة العامة لحماية الأسرة والأحداث لدى الشرطة الفلسطينية في الضفة الغربية، وذلك ضمن مساهمة "مفتاح" في توسيع دوائر العمل الميداني لدى المؤسسات العاملة في مجال المشاركة السياسية وتمكين قيادات شابة ونسوية قادرة على الانخراط في العملية الانتخابية المحلية والعامة بجاهزية وكفاءة، ورفع المستوى المعرفي بآليات العمل باتفاقيات حقوق الإنسان ذات العلاقة بمناهضة التمييز والعنف المبني على النوع الاجتماعي بهدف توفير بيئة تشريعية واجرائية تمكن النساء من الوصول لخدمات الحماية والأمن. وخرج عن هذه التدريبات بلورة توجهات عمل لدى المؤسسات المستهدفة والجهات ذات العلاقة من أهمية استكمال العمل باتجاه تعزيز الوعي المجتمعي حول حقوق المواطنة وواجباتها، وتضمين قيمها في التنشئة الثقافية والاجتماعية للأفراد لتكون سلوكاً يومياً، وأهمية إعداد برامج تمكين وبناء قدرات تستهدف النساء والشباب في إطار المشاركة السياسية وانخراطهم في قضايا الشأن العام وتعزيز العمل بمبادئ الديمقراطية ومنها التداول السلمي للسلطة. كما أكد المتدربون/ات على أهمية الرقابة المجتمعية في مساءلة مجالس الهيئات المحلية حول قضايا ذات أولوية بالنسبة المجتمع المحلي وخاصة الخدمات وتعزيز وصول الفئات المجتمعية إليها بالاستناد إلى مبادئ الحكم الصالح. كذلك كان لهذه التدريبات الأثر لدى المؤسسات المستهدفة في أهمية الترويج لاتجاهات العمل الميداني من خلال الاستثمار بالإعلام وخاصة الاعلام الرقمي في مشاركة قصص نجاح للنساء والشباب في قيادة مبادرات وإجراءات كان لها الأثر الإيجابي على المجتمع المحلي بحيث تساهم هذه الوسائل في تغيير الصورة النمطية لدى المجتمع حول قدرات وكفاءة هذه الفئات. وأبرزت هذه التدريبات التأكيد على ضرورة التعاون والتشبيك ما بين الشرطة والمؤسسات في القضايا المتعلقة بالنساء والفتيات ضحايا العنف سواء من خلال الإجراءات الناظمة المعمول فيها ومنها نظام التحويل الوطني، إضافة إلى ضرورة العمل بشراكة ما بين المؤسسات القاعدية المتابعة لقضايا النساء المعنفات والمؤسسات الرسمية ذات العلاقة ومنها مديريات وزارات التنمية الاجتماعية والصحة، ودوائر حماية الشرطة، ومقدمي الخدمات من المؤسسات الأهلية المعروفة في المناطق. كذلك تم التأكيد على ضرورة العمل لدى دوائر حماية الأسرة والأحداث والمؤسسات العاملة في مجال الحماية في إعداد برامج توعوية وتعريفية بالإجراءات المعمول بها لدى الدوائر الشرطية والحكومية وبالعناوين وآليات التواصل لتمكين النساء والفتيات وذوات الإعاقة من التوجه للاستفادة من خدمات الحماية والإيواء. كذلك كان هنالك إجماع على ضرورة تعزيز بالعمل بحملات الضغط والمناصرة نحو إقرار قانون حماية الأسرة لما يشكله من دعم في إنفاذ سيادة القانون، وفصل دوائر حماية الأسرة عن مديريات الشرطة حفاظاً على خصوصية ضحايا العنف من الأسر الفلسطينية، والتأكيد على ضرورة وجود بيوت الإيواء والحماية ومراكز التأهيل في كافة المحافظات. تأتي هذه التدريبات، ضمن برنامج الحكم الصالح في مؤسسة "مفتاح الرامي" إلى التأثير بالسياسات العامة، وتمكين مكونات المجتمع الفلسطيني من الضغط باتجاه إحقاق المساواة وحماية الحريات المدنية وتعزيز الحياة الديمقراطية والمساهمة في بناء مؤسسات الدولة بالاستناد إلى مبادئ الحكم الصالح والاستناد إلى وثيقة الاستقلال الوطنية والقانون الأساسي والاتفاقيات الدولية المتعلقة بتعزيز حالة حقوق الإنسان في فلسطين. Read More... By: MIFTAH Date: 03/01/2023 × MIFTAH holds meeting for LGU members in West Bank districts to share experiences

Date posted: January 03, 2023

By MIFTAH Bethlehem – MIFTAH capped off its 2022 interventions by holding a meeting in Bethlehem for female LGU members from West Bank districts so they could share their experiences with one another and listen to the needs and challenges of fellow members in their respective local councils. The members shared their experiences before running in elections and the challenges they faced during the first and second phase of local elections. They also talked about their experiences inside their respective LGUs and discussed ways of increasing women's participation in the election process. The women agreed that one of the biggest challenges they all faced was society's view towards women's participation and the pressing need to amend the elections law to support increased participation of women and youth in elections. They also stressed on the need for more female representation in LGUs including a higher women's quota. The women also maintained the necessity for a legal clause to make the replacement of any resigning female member with another female member, a binding obligation. The women members called for ongoing support by increasing awareness on laws and measures pertaining to LGUs and mechanisms for decision-making within them, to guarantee active and effective participation. The meeting resulted in several recommendations, most significantly the need to network with the Ministry of Local Government and CSOs. Another recommendation called on members to continue to exchange experiences in a bid to overcome obstacles they may face at the various stages of the democratic process. Finally, they recommended that it is important to include male LGU members in upcoming interventions so that they complement each other in their work. This meeting is part of a series of activities organized by MIFTAH in 2022 to support the political participation of women and youth through MIFTAH's field advisory team in the various districts, with funding from the Norwegian Representative Office and War Child. By: MIFTAH Date: 03/01/2023

Date posted: January 03, 2023

Date posted: December 27, 2022

