At 4.5% CAGR, Milk Packaging Market Size Worth $29.2 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC
Limitations Of Diverse Milk Packaging Techniques Present Challenges To The Growth Of The Milk Packaging MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Milk Packaging Market size is estimated to reach $29.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Milk Packaging is vital to not only conserve the nutritive value and minimize wastage but also to enhance the marketability to accomplish superior returns. The milk packaging sector needs to distribute nutritious milk to the customer in the most affordable, hygienic, secure, and environment-friendly packaging format. Plastic milk containers include plastic containers for packing, transporting, and offering milk. Plastic bottles, sometimes termed jugs, have largely taken the place of glass bottles for home consumption. Glass bottles for milk have conventionally been reusable while light-weight plastic bottles are planned for single trips and plastic recycling. The soaring demand for milk is set to drive the Milk Packaging Market owing to milk being an abundant source of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and fatty acids. The surging R&D initiatives to launch innovative packaging solutions distinct from the traditional glass bottles are set to propel the growth of the Milk Packaging Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Milk Packaging Industry Outlook.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Milk Packaging Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Milk Packaging Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of countries like India and China which are among the largest global producers and consumers of milk where plastic containers and plastic bottles may be utilized for milk packaging in the Asia-Pacific region.
2. Milk Packaging Market growth is being driven by the trend of on-the-go intake, the usefulness of the effortless pour, and alluring packaging quality distinct from the traditional glass bottles utilized for milk delivery. However, all milk packaging needs to fulfill binding requirements for food security, and out of the numerous kinds of packaging, only some definite ones may be utilized for every kind of milk product and these are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Milk Packaging Market.
3. Milk Packaging Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Milk Packaging Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
Milk Packaging Market Segment Analysis – By Packaging Type: The Milk Packaging Market based on packaging type can be further segmented into Cans, Bottles/Containers, Cartons, Pouches/Bags, and Others.
Milk Packaging Market Segment Analysis – By Material: The Milk Packaging Market based on the material can be further segmented into Plastic, Paperboard, and Others. Plastic held the largest market share in 2021.
Milk Packaging Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Milk Packaging Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Milk Packaging Industry are -
1. INDEVCO
2. Evergreen Packaging
3. Stanpac Inc.
4. Elopak AS
5. Ball Corporation
