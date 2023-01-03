World Internet Advertising Market Size to Boost $988.5 Million By 2026 | CAGR 21.3% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

World Internet Advertising Market Drivers Cost Effective Service Packages for an Impressive Campaign

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that World Internet Advertising Market size is forecast to reach $988.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% in the period 2021-2026. Internet Advertising is a kind of marketing method to convey promotional marketing messages to consumers worldwide. The World Internet Advertising industry offers profitable ways for various businesses to grow through harnessing the power of the internet to reach their target audience more effectively. The market is largely driven by the exponential surge of internet users combined with the role of digital media that not only shaped online advertising but also designed various digital and classified advertising. Moreover, advertising investment is shifting to mobile due to the rising penetration of smartphones, growing Paid Search applications, and rising dominance from the e-commerce sector, globally. Therefore, digital ad spending, like Content marketing, Display advertising solution, Banner marketing, and others continues to grow and propelled the growth of the World Internet Advertising Industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/World-Internet-Advertising-Market-Research-507680

Key takeaways:

1. Digital media continues to be the most significant driver to encourage the growth of the World Internet Advertising Market.

2. Digital Advertising is estimated to hold the largest World Internet Advertising Market share of 55.2% % in 2020, owing to the internet-savvy generation, the growing popularity of social media and the advent of on-demand video streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Xumo, Starz and more.

3. North America dominated the World Internet Advertising Market in 2020 with a share of 36% , owing to the popular OTT Platforms in the U.S.A., the significant presence of leading advertising companies such as Facebook, Google, and others, coupled up with the ubiquitous existence of gadgets and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507680

Segmental Analysis:

1. Digital Advertising is estimated to hold the largest World Internet Advertising Market share of 55.2% in 2020, owing to the internet-savvy generation, the growing popularity of social media and the advent of on-demand video streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Xumo, Starz and more.

2. In February 2021, BookMyShow launched a pay-per-view video streaming service with 600 titles. The TVoD (transaction video-on-demand) service offers its customers over 2,000 movies over the course of the next 9-12 months.

3. North America dominated the World Internet Advertising Market in 2020 with a share of 36% , owing to the popular OTT Platforms in the U.S.A., the significant presence of leading advertising companies such as Facebook, Google, and others, coupled up with the ubiquitous existence of gadgets and the Internet of Things (IoT).

4. In October 2019, Accenture Interactive acquired the U.K. Digital Ventures Consultancy Bow & Arrow to strengthen the media and technology by reinventing digital products and services that offer unmet customer needs. Moreover, the rapid growths of media, digital creative credentials, and interactive advertising in the U.S.A and Canada have driven the World Internet Advertising market share, expeditiously.

5. The Telecommunication & Information Technology-Enabled Services sector is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 30% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026 owing to the rapid adoption of mobile platforms, and incorporation of analytics solutions by diversified industry verticals, including large and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the World Internet Advertising industry are -

1. Amazon.com, Inc.

2. Alibaba Group Holding Limited

3. Vungle

4. Baidu Inc.

5. Dentsu Aegis Network

Click on the following link to buy the World Internet Advertising Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507680

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Online Advertising Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Online-Advertising-Market-Research-500626

B. Content delivery network market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15295/content-delivery-network-cdn-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062