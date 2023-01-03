Organizations Can Now Adopt Futuristic Technologies With Greater Efficiency Using Cosdec Alpha’s IIW.
Cosdec Alpha’s application mechanism for futuristic technologies, IIW, helps enterprises achieve new paradigms in a secure, stable and scalable manner.
We realize the potential of the Intelligent Industrial Web. Beyond client-facing efforts across 100+ markets, we also seek to educate their teams and build a globally-thriving ecosystem around IIW.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the years, a lot of technologies have debuted with a promise to revolutionize how organizations across the world function. Many such technologies have succeeded. At the same time, a lot of these technologies failed to manifest their potential due to the lack of stability and sustainability required for enterprise adoption amongst other factors.
— Rex Pereira, Sr. Partner - Cosdec Alpha
One such area of futuristic technologies has been Web 3.0. While posing to be the new generation of the internet, it has failed to convince institutions to adopt it at a large scale. Most Fortune 500 Companies such as J.P. Morgan, Citi, Walmart, Amazon, etc. have dabbled with at least one area of web3 at some point. However, most efforts have failed to realize their true potential across a global landscape signalling that there is work to be done.
Cosdec Alpha understood this gap, given their access to the best of web 3.0, futuristic technologies and a clientele amongst fortune 500 and governments. Cosdec Alpha is an award-winning, global consulting group specializing in applied industrial intelligence. They lead advanced transformations for organizational & government leaders to achieve deeper stakeholder relationships & enterprise value maximization with the Intelligent Industrial Web (IIW) and are driven by their global management & technological expertise.
Cosdec Alpha started as a native Web 3.0 consulting company. However, they were quick to discover that most of the web3 solutions and platforms did not ever get past their Viability Sandbox for Enterprises (VSE) - a proprietary method to check and verify the long-term viability of potential solutions in the context of the enterprise. It was then that the founders of the Company, Shreyash Mishra & Rex Pereira, assembled a team to work on an iteration of futuristic technologies that would be best suited for the enterprise. That’s when the Intelligent Industrial Web (IIW) was conceived.
The Intelligent Industrial Web (IIW) is an application mechanism for futuristic technologies such that it promotes a stable and secure deployment for the enterprise while ensuring modularity in functions and scalability of resources. It packages technologies that leverage a solution-driven approach to create growth-oriented systems. The IIW ensures higher control, compliance, output integrity and ultimately, stable innovation in the long term. IIW also leverages the benefits of web3 technologies while shielding the implementation from the volatility and insufficiencies of the general market and landscape. It is comprised of various key features and technologies that make it ready for future widespread adoption.
The IIW includes technological solutions like Encrypted Nucleus Chain, Stable Digital Finance, Synchronized Intelligence, Managed Edge Computing, Intuitive Cyber Intelligence, and much more. The benefits of IIW span across functions and domains to maximize enterprise value and deepen stakeholder relationships.
The Intelligent Industrial Web (IIW) being a creation of Cosdec Alpha gives them an increasingly high-valued edge when it comes to implementing futuristic technologies. Cosdec Alpha has worked with large and medium organizations as well as governments to combine technology and management expertise in delivery transformation projects. They believe that going forward, IIW has the potential to revolutionize every organization in the world. This is what Cosdec Alpha’s Founder and Head of Global Transformation, Rex Pereira, had to say on the matter.
“We know what we have at hand with the Intelligent Industrial Web. Our efforts are not just to help our clients across 100+ markets but to also educate their teams and build a globally-thriving ecosystem around IIW. Cosdec Alpha Group is committed to building the best with the best for the best.”
Where the Intelligent Industrial Web (IIW) stands at the end of this decade is yet to be found. Research and estimates suggest that it represents over $10 Trillion in value generation with room for further scalability by enterprises. Time will tell.
