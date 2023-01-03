3D Scanning Market Size to Hit $704.2 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

3D Scanning Market Drivers Surge in Adoption of 3D Scanning in Automotive Industry

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that 3D Scanning Market size is valued at $429.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of $704.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. 3D scanning is the process of analyzing a real-world object or environment to collect data on its shape and possibly its appearance. The collected data can then be used to construct digital 3D models. 3D Optical Scanners are widely used in industrial design, engineering and manufacturing due to their ability to quickly and precisely capture the required data. They are also used in other applications such as healthcare, retrofitting heavy machinery, creating visual effects for movies, developing characters for video games and designing customized prosthetic devices. The adoption of efficient scanning technology is on the rise in healthcare applications due to enhanced medical facilities and improved awareness regarding hygiene. The average cost for 3D Structured Light scanners depends on whether it is Hardware or software and the services involved. However, as per Artec 3D the average price of 3D scanners ranges between $10000-$20000 approximately and the software ranges from $7000-$15000. This limits their adoption. The price range of the 3D scanners increases or decreases depending on the requirements of the end users for instance the device type, technology and other factors. As 3D LIDAR and photogrammetry scanners are highly deployed under major industry verticals such as Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial and many others, manufacturers need to spend significantly towards making advanced 3D scanners for fast conversion of 3D scan data into CAD models with an advanced set of tools for a flexible workflow. This eventually adds to the purchasing costs of the solutions, thus rising its pricing standards. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. 3D Scanning Market is witnessing a significant growth owing to the increasing adoption of industry 4.0, There is a surge in adoption of 3D scanning in automotive industry and others where 3D scanning is a process that captures the three-dimensional attributes of an object along with information such as colour and texture.

2. Laser 3D scanning is already popular in healthcare applications and is increasingly being adopted in the entertainment & media industry owing to the technological advancement along with the use of high definition content recording for movies, and historical site preservation by 3D scanners which are creating opportunities for the 3D scanning in the forecast period.

3. The global 3D Scanning Market is set to witness a growth of CAGR 13.87% during 2021-2026 as 3D scanners have emerged as a powerful tool in various industrial sectors such as aerospace & defense, automotive, entertainment & media, construction, healthcare, and several other sectors.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Memory device is expected to drive the overall market growth at a CAGR of 11.1% Laser scanning is a popular land surveying method that can accurately measure and collect data from objects, surfaces, buildings and landscapes. Laser scanners collect information in the form of point cloud data to develop 3D scans of building elevations, floor plans, tunnel profiling and motorway/rail bridges.

2. 3D Scanning market is estimated to surpass $11,384.24 million by 2026. 3D scanners have become an essential tool for reducing product development and manufacturing time, giving players a competitive advantage.

3. North America currently dominates the global 3D Scanning market with a share of more than 32.67%. The 3D scanner market in APAC continues to flourish at a high rate owing to the increased economic growth witnessed by key countries such as China and Japan in this region.

4. APAC accounted for a share of 27.81% of the 3D scanner market in 2020. The 3D scanner market in APAC is growing due to rapid infrastructural developments taking place in the region. Several infrastructural development projects in APAC are underway or are scheduled to take place during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the 3D Scanning industry are -

1. Trimble

2. Teledyne

3. Leica

4. DJI

5. Faro

