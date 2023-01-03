957 Armacost Road San Diego CA Sold By Carlos Gutierrez
957 Armacost Road San Diego, CA 92114 sells for $685,000
I will aggressively market your home to get you top dollar for your property.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITES STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carlos Gutierrez, Professional Real Estate Agent San Diego, is pleased to announce the sale of 957 Armacost Road San Diego, CA 92114 for $685,000.
— Carlos Gutierrez
This charming, single-story home is situated on a quiet street. Tasteful upgrades throughout this home were done in 2020, including a new kitchen with matte black appliances, including a convection oven with air fry, a stove hood, white cabinets, quartz countertops, stone tile backsplash, breakfast bar, and beamed ceilings in the kitchen and living room. The family room has sliders opening to the indoor patio where you can sit and watch the hummingbirds or enjoy a peaceful evening. Both bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled with frameless glass shower doors, new cabinets, countertops, oversize tile, custom lighting, and hardware, the master bath also has a sliding barn door and a vanity area. Other features include newer laminate flooring throughout, dual pane vinyl windows, newer HVAC 2020, modern ceiling fans, a vaulted ceiling in the living room, recessed and custom lighting, and a freshly painted interior. This home offers indoor and outdoor patios, and a spacious fully fenced, backyard backing onto a greenbelt. The yard is a gardener's delight and is filled with an abundance of fruit trees including banana, citrus, passion, dragon fruit, plums, apples, and more! Oversized two-car garage with cabinets and plenty of room for storage.
About Carlos Gutierrez
Carlos Gutierrez is a full time San Diego real estate agent who has won numerous awards in the local real estate market, by helping his customers make great moves in, around and out of San Diego CA. He achieves these accolades by delivering innovating marketing techniques, an unmatched level of experience, enthusiasm and loyalty to each client.
Carlos has created a vast real estate marketing network that includes carlosgsellsandiego.com, social network engagement strategies, viral video marketing, newsletters, various print media, radio and TV shows. Carlos has also created a personal and professional network that is among the most impressive in the Southern California real estate industry.
As a licensed real estate professional since 2005, Carlos serves buyers, sellers and investors throughout San Diego County as a part of the EXP Realty family. He explained that his success has been a result of his commitment to offer prompt, information-rich communications, work ethic and focus on treating each transaction as if it was his own.
Sold - 957 Armacost Road San Diego, CA 92114