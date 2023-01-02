Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints McMichael To OneStar Foundation

TEXAS, January 2 - January 2, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Marlene S. McMichael to the OneStar Foundation for a term set to expire on March 15, 2023. The OneStar Foundation provides technical assistance, education, information, and other support to Texas’ extensive volunteer community and works to improve and strengthen the state’s volunteerism and community service infrastructure.

Marlene S. McMichael of Georgetown currently co-hosts a radio talk show on The Bridge Austin. She is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Texas State University and earned a Certified Public Manager designation from the William P. Hobby Center for Public Service. McMichael spent many years as a government affairs specialist in Austin and Washington, D.C.

