Introducing Citizenship Selfie: Affordable Assistance with U.S. Naturalization, Featuring Automated Application Forms, Attorney Review, and Multilingual Video Guides

Citizenship Selfie–an online platform that makes applying for U.S. citizenship affordable, easy, and accessible–is pleased to announce its official launch on January 1, 2023. The platform provides comprehensive assistance through every step of the application process, from an initial eligibility review, up to and including attorney representation at naturalization interviews for Platinum Plan members. And every Citizenship Selfie plan includes access to easy-to-use automated form-filling software; multiple levels of application review, including by an immigration attorney; and video guides as well as other study materials in sixteen different languages–without any need to set foot in an attorney’s office.

With its versatile array of offerings and services, Citizenship Selfie is equally well-suited to the needs of noncitizens who have struggled with their citizenship exam already and those who have delayed applying because of the time and inconvenience.

Citizenship Selfie was created by Naresh M. Gehi, Esq., an attorney with decades of experience practicing immigration law and developing legal technology. After guiding hundreds of clients through the naturalization process and analyzing the reasons that applicants without attorneys fail, he has made the benefits of his experience more widely accessible through this reasonably-priced, multilingual platform. Citizenship Selfie may cost as little as $199.00, and its step-by-step video guides to naturalization are available in English, Hindi, Punjabi, Polish, Korean, Tagalog, Mandarin, French, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese, Gujarati, Russian, Bengali, Cantonese, Farsi.

Citizenship Selfie guides applicants for citizenship through each step of the naturalization process, beginning with an initial eligibility questionnaire. It then helps eligible immigrants to complete their application online with easy-to-use auto-populating application forms. Upon completion, an experienced immigration attorney thoroughly reviews each application before it’s filed. In addition, Citizenship Selfie offers a variety of instructional videos, practice exams, flashcards, and study games to assist applicants in preparing for their citizenship exams and interviews. Finally, for purchasers of its Platinum Plan, Citizenship Selfie offers representation at naturalization interviews provided by an experienced attorney.

The benefits of citizenship are numerous. In addition to conferring fundamental civic rights and other privileges and opportunities, naturalization provides economic benefits, like increasing incomes by 8-11%–increases that ripple throughout the economy. But the barriers to citizenship deter too many for too long. Millions of noncitizens wait many years after becoming eligible before they apply for naturalization–or fail to apply altogether, and lose out entirely on the benefits of citizenship. Reports suggest that the four primary barriers to applying are cost; a lack of information; a need for legal assistance; and a lack of proficiency in English. Citizenship Selfie offers an affordable and accessible way to turn this growing problem into an opportunity to meet the currently underserved demand for naturalization assistance.

Media Contact

Citizenship Selfie

6467419655

United States