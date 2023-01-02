Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2023 in New York City

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") AOSL today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their Needham institutional sales representative.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS' portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, graphic cards, flat-panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment.

