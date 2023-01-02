Cutting-Edge Clinical Research Recruitment Technology Unveiled by Patients VIP

Patients VIP, a clinical research recruitment agency, has introduced three new technological features - Quantum Audience Targeting, Quantum Data Enhancement, and a Study Management Platform - to help more effectively reach and recruit patients for clinical trials.

Introduction

Patients VIP is a leading marketing agency that works with Pharmaceutical Companies, CRO’s and research groups to find patients for their studies.

According to industry statistics, 80% of medical research is delayed due to a lack of participants, and 15% of sites never enroll a single patient into a given study. In response to these challenges, Patients VIP has unveiled three exciting new features: Quantum Audience Targeting, Quantum Data Enhancement, and a Study Management Platform.

Patients VIP’s New Recruitment Technology

Most marketing firms are dependent on targeting their ads within a certain geolocation to find leads. However, Patients VIP’s new Quantum Audience Targeting uses over 1.9 trillion data points to target potential patients by the study indication in a compliant manner. This innovative approach helps to more effectively reach and recruit patients into studies.

Since 2021, Apple’s app tracking transparency update has made it incredibly difficult for advertisers to track users' actions and show retargeting ads. This caused advertising costs to skyrocket across the board since retargeting ads yield the highest return on investment.

Patients VIP's Quantum Data Enhancement feature addresses this issue by leveraging big data to retarget qualified users with ads. This unique feature also enables them to email most users who have visited the website with more information about the study - without the patient who has visited the website ever filling out a contact form. This privacy-compliant approach yields far more leads per advertising dollar spent and serves as a highly effective recruitment strategy.

The Study Management Platform, offered by Patients VIP, is a user-friendly and cost-effective way for clinical research organizations to manage their active studies, track their leads, and request recruitment support for new studies: saving time and simplifying the process of finding and recruiting patients.

Conclusion

Patients VIP’s mission is to support clinical trials with faster execution, economic efficiency, and higher quality to bring new therapies to market. Learn more about Patients VIP’s study recruitment packages by visiting https://patients.vip/get-started/.

Media Contact

Patients VIP

Account Management

United States