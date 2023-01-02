Circle Alert App Helps People Living Alone Stay Safe

All around the world, more and more people are living alone. Adults of any age who live alone can be at a higher risk of accidents, medical emergencies, loneliness, and social isolation. Thanks to the Circle Alert app, friends and family members can now communicate with their loved ones who live alone to help everyone feel safe.

Steve Carlton, Fort Worth, Texas-based owner of the Circle Alert app, has launched the health monitoring care app. He created this app because his mother lives alone, and he was constantly worried about her. Users of the Circle Alert app can check in and notify their circle of family and friends that they are safe.

"Because my mother lives alone, I was frequently concerned about her. I launched the Circle Alert app to check in on my mom frequently. When I am not with her, Circle Alert App gives me a huge sense of relief; it's like I am there with her," says Steve Carlton, owner of Circle Alert app.

"I've spoken with many people of all ages and walks of life who have been affected by someone being found too late, prompting them to download the app themselves. Millions of people live alone, so this app is ideal for anyone who lives alone and wants to feel safer," Carlton adds.

According to research, in the United States, approximately 37 million community-dwelling older adults (21% of older men and 34% of older women) live alone. The percentage of people living alone rises with age (for example, 44% of women aged 75 live alone). Living alone for some older adults can result in emotional challenges. For instance, one's parent who lives alone may have fewer opportunities to engage with others. This may lead to loneliness and chronic illnesses caused by isolation, such as depression.

A new feature, the medical alert app that was recently added to the Circle Alert app, brings mental health to light. As people get older, they may go through life changes that impact their mental health, such as dealing with a severe illness or losing a loved one. Although many people will adjust to these changes, some may experience grief, social isolation, or loneliness. These feelings, if they persist, can lead to mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety.

If a loved one has a mental illness, it can be difficult to worry about their safety without burdening them with constant check-ins. Circle Alert is an excellent option for anyone dealing with suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, PTSD, and other issues.

Circle Alert's mission is to help people who live alone to feel safe in their own homes. The app will automatically notify their loved ones, friends, and family in an emergency.

Customer Testimonials

With over 50,000 safety check-ins completed and a five-star rating, it is safe to say that the Circle Alert app is most loved and favored by its users.

"Thanks to this wonderful app, my sister and I feel much better knowing that our elderly parents are always safe, and in case of an emergency, we are automatically notified. Thank you, Circle Alert."

"Circle Alert app is a huge blessing to me. It's as though I always have someone with me. I am more comfortable in my one home with this amazing app."

For more information, individuals are welcome to visit the Circle Alert website or download their app.

