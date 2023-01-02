1 Self-Help Book on Amazon Is Made Free Today by Author Jay Kitamura

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life strategist Jay Kitamura announces his book, The Four Keys: Discover the forgotten keys that unlock the doors to happiness, success, and living a fulfilling life, is free for a limited time on Amazon Kindle. The book was discounted on Jan. 1, 2023, as a "Happy New Year's Gift" and quickly rose to the #1 Bestseller Spot in the Categories of Self-Help and Happiness.

From the book:

We are all searching for the same thing; why is it so hard to find? Finally, a discovery has been made that gives us the exact blueprint to true long term happiness, purpose, love, and charisma. All is answered when we realize what we truly desire. What if you not only understood your deepest desires, but that of everyone around you?

The Four Keys answers these questions:

What do I truly desire?

How do I reach my peak potential?

What is my purpose?

How do you find true long-term happiness and fulfillment?

What is the best way to show and receive love?

What people are saying (from Amazon.com) :

I've read many books on the subject of self-improvement and finding happiness, and this one is by far my favorite. The author takes you on an odyssey of self-discovery and brilliantly reveals 4 keys to happiness that suddenly become crystal clear. The only regret I have is not to have known the 4 keys years ago. - Ben Johansson

A well written book. It was an enlightening read that makes you think about what's truly important …An excellent guide to improving your life. - Michael Burnett

I'm going through a difficult time in my life and have been looking for a self-help book that really understands how I'm feeling and then introduces me to possible solutions. This was PERFECT for me. I liked that most struggles are included in this book and there are 4 main keys to moving forward. I liked that they were categorized into steps and the importance of each one was addressed. - Kristina Ryan

You can get your copy free for the next 72 hours on Amazon Kindle or by visiting https://www.fourkeys.org

The Four Keys is also available in softcover, hardcover, and audiobook on Audible.

