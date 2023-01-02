Zuko Nonxuba Featured in New Professional Profile

During the interview, the acclaimed international arbitration lawyer revealed some fascinating insights, ideas, and opinions.

Johannesburg, South Africa - Renowned South African international arbitration lawyer Zuko Nonxuba is pleased to announce that he is featured in a new professional profile that was published on October 21, 2022. The magazine feature, which was composed by the writing staff of an online periodical that concentrates on matters of business, technology, and thought leadership, touches on a wide variety of topics, both professional and personal.

At one point in the interview, Zuko answers a question about how he measures his own professional success. “I measure success by the referrals I get from clients and colleagues. I know that I’m on the right track when new clients tell me that they heard I helped another client—perhaps a friend or family member of theirs—and because of that, they want me to help them with their case,” he says, before elaborating, “In my view, retaining clients through word-of-mouth is a vital part of my past success, my present success, as well as my potential future success. It objectively shows that my clients believe that I can achieve positive results.”

Later in the profile, Zuko Nonxuba is asked to cite the single most valuable lesson he has learned over the course of his career, replying, “My job is to interact with people, and through doing so I’ve learned a lot about human behavior. I’ve learned that it’s wrong to generalize about people. Individuals are all so different and diverse, each with their own subtleties, personalities, and histories. When you take the time to listen to them carefully, you can learn quite a bit. Of all the lessons I have learned in this line of work, how best to deal with human nature has to be the most valuable one.”

About Zuko Nonxuba:

Zuko Nonxuba is an international arbitration lawyer from Sandton, South Africa. His duties include giving expert opinion and evidence on international public law, investment law, and bilateral investment treaties between member states in the international arbitration tribunals such as the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), which is the world's leading institution devoted to international investment dispute settlement.

In his early life, Zuko Nonxuba excelled in both academics and athletics, competing in soccer and cycling when not busy with his studies. He obtained a Bproc degree, which is a legal credential specific to South Africa, in 1998. Zuko then went on to earn a Certificate in Commercial Law in 2002, as well as a Post-Graduate Diploma in International Commercial Law in 2019, and an LLM, or Master of Laws degree, in International Commercial Law from Salford University, Manchester, United Kingdom in 2020.

Presently, Zuko Nonxuba is a third-party litigation funder currently involved in the funding of one of the biggest international arbitrations adjudicated by the International Court of Arbitration. In the past, he has given speeches in the East Africa International Conference on International Arbitration. Zuko has also given speeches in the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), and the Africa Conference on International Arbitration, which is an institution for the resolution of international Commercial Disputes. Zuko Nonxuba is a member of International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA) and an associate member of Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) in North America.

