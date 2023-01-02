Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Organic & Biodegradable Golf Balls (LJD-206)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I wanted to create an eco-friendly golf ball that would not release harmful toxins when decomposing," said an inventor, from Miller Place, N.Y., "so I invented the M. GOLF. My design could help protect the environment."

The patent-pending invention provides an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional golf balls. In doing so, it prevents lost or discarded golf balls from releasing harmful chemicals and toxins. As a result, it could help to renew earth/soil and clean up/purify water. The invention features an organic and biodegradable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-206, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

