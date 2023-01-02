The Jason Foundation Releases New Trainings for Suicide Prevention

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention, announced recent additions to their Online Professional Development Library to enhance their virtual offerings.

The Jason Foundation averages more than 140,000 educator trainings on the platform each year. The Library contains multiple two-hour trainings that extensively delve into aspects of youth suicide and one-hour modules that discuss how different topics relate to youth suicide. The training modules are suitable for school personnel, youth workers, first responders, parents, and any adults who interact with young people.

JFI has added three new training modules to the Professional Development Series and are now available. Suicide is the third leading cause of death for ages 10 – 24 in our country. The new modules allow users to join noted suicide prevention experts Dr. Scott Poland and Rich Lieberman for a closer look at suicide, how it affects our communities, and how to become more involved in prevention.

Suicide Prevention in Schools: Contemporary Issues - This module features Clark Flatt , Founder and President of The Jason Foundation, along with Dr. Scott Poland and Richard Lieberman . COVID's impact on youth risk factors, trends in youth suicide, safe messaging, and contemporary issues in suicide prevention are discussed.

- This module features , Founder and President of The Jason Foundation, along with Dr. and . COVID's impact on youth risk factors, trends in youth suicide, safe messaging, and contemporary issues in suicide prevention are discussed. Developing a Comprehensive Suicide Prevention Protocol for Elementary Schools - This training module aims to provide a blueprint for suicide prevention in elementary schools, specifically for students in K-6. Safe messaging, depression incidence among elementary-aged children and protocol suggestions are discussed.

- This training module aims to provide a blueprint for suicide prevention in elementary schools, specifically for students in K-6. Safe messaging, depression incidence among elementary-aged children and protocol suggestions are discussed. Tools of Suicide Prevention for School Professionals - This module highlights the responsibility of all school personnel to address suicidal ideation and behavior among students. Several tools are introduced to school professionals for suicide prevention, intervention, and postvention.

About the Organization

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the "silent epidemic" of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI's website. www.jasonfoundation.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-jason-foundation-releases-new-trainings-for-suicide-prevention-301711979.html

SOURCE The Jason Foundation, Inc.