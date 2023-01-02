Naya Create keyboard selected as a 2023 CES Innovation Honoree

The technology streamlines creators' workflow to be more efficient, intuitive, and healthy - all while being the thinnest mechanical keyboard design to date

GRONINGEN, Netherlands, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Naya announced that their modular ergonomic keyboard designed for creators of the 21st century, called Naya Create, has been selected as a 2023 CES Innovation Awards Honoree. These awards, issued annually in conjunction with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. Naya Create has earned this accolade within the Computer Peripherals & Accessories category.

"We're thrilled to have Naya Create be recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree," said Moritz Angermann, Co-Founder and CTO of Naya. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we're excited to share our design with the world. The CES Innovation Awards is a prestigious platform that allows us to showcase the unique features and benefits of Naya Create to a global audience. We're honored to be included among the top innovators in the industry and look forward to continued success in the future."

In addition to this distinction, the brand will be showcasing Naya Create at CES for the first time in the Dutch Pavillion in Eureka Park, Booth 62100. This keyboard boasts efficiency and ergonomics, unrivaled portability, and a host of innovative features that make it the go-to choice for anyone looking to enhance their productivity and comfort.

Naya Create unifies fragmented computer input devices into one seamless ecosystem. The new solution combines a modern, split keyboard design with a range of exchangeable modules, which replace the need for standalone input devices such as mice, 3D navigators, trackballs, trackpads, and dials which are increasingly used by digital creators alongside their keyboards. Instead, the brand modularly integrates theirs within the keyboard itself, placed between the thumb and index finger. Whether the user is a professional or an enthusiastic creator, Naya Create streamlines creators' workflow through its intuitiveness, while being the thinnest mechanical keyboard designed to date.

Efficiency is at the heart of Naya Create, with easily accessible hot-swappable modules that can be configured in 16 different ways to fit creators' workflow. The keyboard features a 3 key cluster below the module slot and layout optimizations that make it easy to use, even for those unfamiliar with QWERTY.

Ergonomics are another key focus of Naya Create, with a split, tenting design that is ultra low profile at just 11mm. The keyboard also features columnar stagger to reduce strain on the wrists. Each half of the portable design weighs in at 170g and measures just 207mm x 114mm x 11mm. It comes with a hard shell carry case, making it easy to pack up and take on-the-go.

Naya Create is fully hot-swappable and is the lowest profile hot-swappable keyboard on the market. It is equipped with 2mm travel low profile tactile brown switches, but linear and clicky switches are also available for purchase. The keyboard also features thick ABS keycaps for better sound, and acoustic foam below and above the PCB for added comfort.

The keyboard offers low latency wireless connectivity via double RF connection, as well as Bluetooth as a backup wireless option. It has USB-C data and charging support, and the modules are Qi wireless chargeable, with a battery life of up to 100 days without RGB and 60 hours with everything pushed to the max. The keyboard also features addressable RGB under every key and on the left and right edges of the keyboard, as well as on all of the modules.

A unique unibody aluminum construction has no seams or screws for the body, plate, and PCB. It comes with a choice of two sets of keycaps: custom sculpted or flat. The keyboard also includes powerful software for full reprogrammability of every key and module feature, making it easy for even novice users to take advantage of expert features like profile and layer management and program-based commands. The firmware is built on top of open source ZMK and the keyboard is compatible with Mac, Windows, iPadOS, Android, and iOS.

"Naya Create is more than just a keyboard – it's a fully self-sufficient workstation," continued Angermann. "Each side of the keyboard can be used individually as the most flexible macro pad or editing board, making it perfect for professionals like illustrators working on tablets or videographers in need of a speed editor. It's the ideal choice for anyone looking to maximize their efficiency and ergonomics while creating at home or on the go. With its hot-swappable modules and innovative features, Naya Create brings users the tools they need, right to their fingertips, allowing them to stay healthy and focused while they create."

Naya Create will be available in early 2023. Media wishing to interview their personnel should contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic at borjana@properpropaganda.net.

Media Contact

Niclas Bertelsen, Naya, 49 17626107701, niclas@naya.tech

SOURCE Naya